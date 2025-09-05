Advertisement
    Ripple vs. Litecoin Beef Stuns Crypto Market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge of Oblivion, XRP Faces Bollinger Trap Warning: Crypto News Digest

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 15:19
    Crypto market today: Ripple CTO sparks Litecoin clash over XRP's future, SHIB meme coin faces risk of collapse below $0.000012 and Bollinger Bands warn that XRP is trapped
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    In today's crypto digest, U.Today covers the heated clash between Ripple's leadership and Litecoin advocates, the potential breakdown of Ethereum's largest meme coin, SHIB, and the new Bollinger Band signals on XRP that warn buyers not to be fooled.

    Ripple CTO defends XRP value amid Litecoin influencer's attack 

    Two old-timers of the crypto market, Ripple and Litecoin, found themselves at the center of a public feud this week, proving that even in 2025, "dino coins" like XRP and LTC still make top headlines. 

    Key points:

    HOT Stories
    SEC Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Nearly Year of Gensler’s Messages
    XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Reversal Pattern Painted, Ethereum (ETH): This is Bad News For Rally, Solana (SOL): Forget $300?
    • Ripple CTO David Schwartz clashed with influencer Jonny Litecoin over XRP’s value.
    • Litecoin camp defends proof-of-work as the "real" way to create coins.
    • Two major benefits of XRP, one of which is worth $169 billion, revealed.

    The whole controversy started with influencer Jonny Litecoin, who said XRP has no real foundation since its supply is generated "out of thin air," unlike Litecoin's proof-of-work system, which requires actual computing resources. Since XRP is valued near $169 billion, his comment made people wonder if the token's market cap shows its legitimacy.

    Ripple's chief technology officer, David Schwartz, was quick to reply, saying that the two assets perform similar functions, but Litecoin uses a lot more energy to maintain its supply. And that is where XRP shines green, literally.

    His point matched up with Ripple's ongoing sustainability narrative, a position that cofounder Chris Larsen publicly backed when he teamed up with Greenpeace to campaign against Bitcoin mining.

    This latest drama comes after an earlier incident where Litecoin's official X account made fun of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, causing frustration among the XRP community.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) risks becoming "nonexistent"

    Shiba Inu, a meme coin that used to be all about retail hype, seems to be on its way to oblivion. At $0.0000123, the token is stuck in a narrowing triangle, where every rebound has been weaker than the one before it.

    Key points:

    • SHIB trading near $0.0000123 with falling volume.
    • Resistance capped below $0.0000140, support close to breaking.
    • Breakdown could send price to $0.0000100 and test coin’s relevance.

    The real warning sign is not even the SHIB price but the silence in trading activity. Volume has been dropping since August, showing that participation is drying up, while the chart structure leans bearish.

    The technical levels are a tricky path to navigate. Resistance has kept SHIB below $0.0000130-$0.0000132 for weeks, with the 200-day moving average at $0.0000139 still holding strong. Unfortunately, the support band at $0.0000120 is pretty weak.

    If it fails, targets move to $0.0000110 and then $0.0000100, a break that would effectively add another zero and push the coin into the danger zone of losing relevance as a whole.

    Unless SHIB can break that with real strength, it looks like the setup is pointing to further price drops, and even the possibility that the coin might completely lose attention. 

    For a project that is all about getting people's attention, fading into oblivion might be the bigger risk than any single price target.

    Don't get fooled by XRP trap, Bollinger Bands warn

    While XRP's price sits at around $2.81, it looks like the coin is trapped in the lower half of its Bollinger Bands. For an asset that had one of the year's best runs, the current situation looks more like a pause than a continuation, with prices moving closer to support than resistance.

    Key points:

    • XRP price around $2.81, still under Bollinger Bands' midline.
    • Weekly support at $2.60 holds, resistance at $3.46 untouched.
    • $2.70 under pressure; $2.50 is the next stop if it breaks.

    The weekly frame shows XRP's struggle between the $2.60 and $3.46 lines. The token's repeated attempts to reach the upper end result in a pattern of instability, indicating an inability to break through.

    Every day, the numbers tell the same story. XRP is stuck in the same range, between $2.70 and $2.90. Trying to push back above the midband has not worked, and the lower boundary is being tested more often. If the $2.70 line breaks, the path opens down to $2.50.

    The monthly difference is stark: XRP rose from under $1 earlier this year and expanded its bands wider than at any point since 2018. Now, those monthly candles sit closer to the middle of the channel, reflecting a cooled market that has no fuel yet to continue a new bullish phase.

    #Ripple News #Litecoin #Litecoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #XRP #XRP News
