    XRP Trapped, Don't Get Fooled: Bollinger Bands

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 14:45
    Don't be too bullish on XRP, Bollinger Bands warn
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP might be at $2.81, but the truth is, the third biggest cryptocurrency still hasn't managed to get out of the lower half of the Bollinger Bands. It's like the market is still finding its strength, so the token is hanging around the lower end instead of climbing higher.

    The weekly chart shows this pretty clearly. The mid-line at $2.60 has held as support, but price action has stayed close to it rather than testing the upper boundary at $3.46. Every time XRP tries to lift, it gets to the point where it's just about to gain traction, but then it hits a wall and falls back to its base.

    The daily frame highlights the imbalance. Most closes have remained below average, with price boxed between $2.7 and $2.9. Pushes toward the mid-band have been reversed, while the lower boundary keeps being tested.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This reflects a market unable to regain control, where $2.7 is fragile, so $2.5 per XRP becomes the next obvious level if it breaks.

    Bottom line for XRP

    To give more context, the monthly chart shows just how far things have already gone. After rising from under $1 earlier this year, XRP forced its Bollinger Bands to expand to their widest span since 2018. That expansion marked the strong phase of the rally.

    Now, candles are sitting closer to the middle of the range, which shows that the run has slowed into consolidation.

    The net result for XRP is that it is still stuck in the lower half of its Bollinger Bands. Until it flips, the charts don't really back the idea of a bullish continuation.

