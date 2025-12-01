Advertisement
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Volume Rockets 65% as Total Holders' Count Hits New High

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 14:41
    Ripple Labs' stablecoin RLUSD now has over 6,500 holders, with adoption shown in the volume surge.
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Volume Rockets 65% as Total Holders' Count Hits New High
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has continued to gain traction on the crypto market despite the broader lingering fluctuations. According to CoinMarketCap data, in the last 24 hours, RLUSD has spiked by over 65% in trading volume, and the total number of holders has flipped 6,500.

    Global adoption fueling RLUSD volume spike 

    As of press time, total holders of Ripple USD stablecoin have reached a new high of 6,510. 

    The number indicates steady growth for a stablecoin determined to capture a slice of the market dominated by established players such as Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC).

    The 6,510 holders refer to the number of wallet addresses holding the Ripple USD stablecoin. It is worth mentioning that the list of wallet addresses derived from the contracts of each token is not an exhaustive one.

    The increasing number of total holders signals that RLUSD is gaining traction on the stablecoin market, and investors are confident in the stablecoin’s potential. 

    This has reflected in the trading volume, which is up by over 65% at $55.32 million as of press time.

    As per a Ripple executive, Reece Merrick’s, explanation over the weekend, this spike in trading volume is not limited to just trading. 

    Merrick noted that the global shift in payment systems from fiat to digital assets is fueling the demand seen with RLUSD.

    Ripple USD stablecoin’s growing institutional expansion 

    In the final week of November, Ripple USD stablecoin gained regulatory recognition in Abu Dhabi, as it is now legal to use RLUSD as lending collateral

    The approval signals that RLUSD can be accepted within the Abu Dhabi Global Market financial free zone.

    Another country, Singapore, has also approved Ripple's offering end-to-end regulated payment services using RLUSD in the region.

    It is developments such as this that are serving as catalysts for the growth of the USD-pegged asset. It shows that traditional institutions are embracing the stablecoin.

    Earlier, at the start of November 2025, Ripple announced a partnership with online card payment giant MasterCard. The collaboration will ensure blockchain-based settlement for credit card transactions using RLUSD.

    These initiatives, according to Ripple, are to promote faster and more affordable ways of guaranteeing settlements between issuers and merchants without negotiating safety and transparency.

