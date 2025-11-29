Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Reveals Why RLUSD Demand Is High

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 15:12
    Stablecoins eye $46,000,000,000,000 in transfers this year, with RLUSD set to capture the demand.
    Ripple Exec Reveals Why RLUSD Demand Is High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple executive Reece Merrick has shared in a recent post that demand for RLUSD is rising as stablecoin use expands beyond trading. He mentioned that global payments are shifting to digital assets, with on-chain transfers growing sharply from 2020 to 2025.

    Stablecoin growth drives interest in RLUSD

    It is worth noting that the RLUSD stablecoin is gaining attention as its role in global payments increases.

    Ripple executive Reece Merrick explained why demand is building in 2025. According to his post, stablecoins were first used as a simple method to buy crypto. He added that the market has changed as new payment needs have appeared in several regions.

    For example, Merrick cited strong growth in annual on-chain stablecoin transfers. He reported that volume reached about $0.5 trillion in 2020. From here, the transfers rose to $2.5 trillion in 2021 and $5 trillion in 2022.

    He noted that activity reached $10 trillion in 2023 and $27.6 trillion in 2024. Merrick added that 2025 could reach $46 trillion based on year-to-date estimates. He said that this total would be higher than the combined settled volume of Visa and Mastercard last year.

    He explained further that this growth reflects expanding real-world use, one that has placed a premium on payments and cross-border remittances.

    Reece Merrick pointed to B2B settlements and merchant adoption as further drivers. He said that this shift is turning stablecoins into a new payment layer for the internet. He noted that the sector is growing at an annual rate of about 150% while traditional payment systems remain unchanged.

    Regulation and transparency support RLUSD demand

    The adoption of RLUSD has grown since it was launched less than a year ago. The stablecoin has now crossed $1 billion on the Ethereum blockchain, a sign of its growing adoption.

    In addition, the Decentralized Finance ecosystem on XRP Ledger is also helping to place a spotlight on RLUSD. The broader market has continued to demand RLUSD, forcing its launch on multiple global exchanges.

    The GENIUS Act regulation in the United States and the growing push for tokenization by Ripple can further help expand its overall reach in the near future.

    #RLUSD
