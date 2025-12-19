Advertisement
    Ripple Turns Key Partner into Investment: What About XRP?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 9:22
    Ripple just invested in regulated broker TJM, with digital-asset coverage confirmed in the coming months, and of course, the crypto market's first question is what this all means to XRP.
    Ripple Turns Key Partner into Investment: What About XRP?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Ripple just announced an investment in TJM (a FINRA-registered broker-dealer) and TJM Institutional Services (an NFA-registered introducing broker), while keeping Ripple Prime as the infrastructure layer supporting TJM’s execution and clearing services.

    Improved capital and collateral efficiency, enhanced clearing stability, and added balance-sheet support tied to Ripple Prime’s prime-brokerage stack: this is what this partnership-investment brings to the table. 

    As TJM representatives stated, the point is to scale the order flow it executes for counterparts and to be ready as more institutions push for digital-asset exposure.

    The part that drags XRP into the headlines is not a promise from TJM but what Ripple Prime already advertises it can do. In early November, Ripple announced a U.S. digital-asset spot prime brokerage offering OTC trading across major digital assets, explicitly including XRP and RLUSD stablecoin.

    XRP angle

    Now connecting the dots without pretending it is confirmed, TJM said it expects to expand coverage into digital assets in the coming months, leveraging Ripple Prime’s digital-market capabilities for clients such as hedge funds, family offices, asset managers and global investors.

    If the rails they are leaning on already list XRP as a supported OTC asset on the Ripple side, then XRP is a logical candidate to appear early once TJM starts naming what it will actually cover.

    It will be interesting to see the initial supported-asset list that TJM publishes, especially if Ripple Prime references TJM in its U.S. spot offering rollouts. And, of course, the venue and financing details will be crucial in turning this from "investment news" into "flow news" for XRP.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
