    Ripple Receives $56 Million Worth of XRP from Unknown Wallet, Bitcoin Billionaire Predicts 'Massive Rally', Dogecoin (DOGE) Golden Cross Might Be Coming — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 7/10/2025 - 23:42
    Crypto market today: Strange $56 million XRP transfer lands in Ripple account; Paul Tudor Jones warns of 2000-style crash; Dogecoin short-term price action is now in spotlight.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Strange $56 million XRP transfer lands in Ripple account

    $55,868,599 XRP flow raises questions as funds shift to Ripple amid $3 XRP price drama.

    • What happened. 18,744,800 XRP was transferred from an unidentified wallet.

    This morning, data from Whale Alert showed that 18,744,800 XRP, worth around $55.9 million, were transferred from an unidentified wallet to one of Ripple’s main accounts. The unknown source and direct route to the crypto company of course caught the attention of traders who monitor these flows for insights into how Ripple manages its XRP holdings.

    • Likely redistribution. Typically, Ripple pulls tokens back into its primary account before redistributing them across various operational and liquidity channels.

    Those who closely follow these movements, such as "XRPwallets" account" say the process is familiar. Ripple brings tokens back into its main account before redistributing them into different channels, such as On-Demand Liquidity corridors, exchange-traded products, custodial structures and investment vehicles. 

    While this makes the transfer less mysterious, the lack of context around the timing leaves room for speculation in the market.

    Paul Tudor Jones warns of 2000-style crash after predicted 2026 market blow-off top

    According to Tudor Jones, the current environment is "conducive" for "massive appreciation" of various assets.

    • Bullish take. Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones predicted that markets could see a massive rally next year.

    During a recent CNBC interview, billionaire Paul Tudor Jones predicted that a massive rally could take place next year.  However, this blow-off top will likely be followed by a massive 2000-style crash, according to the billionaire. 

    Jones believes that the markets are reminiscent of 1999, the year when the massive dot-com bubble was on the verge of reaching its peak. He recalled that the Nasdaq doubled within just several months (from October 1999 to March 2000). 

    • Uncertain outcome. Jones emphasized that the conditions for a dramatic boom-and-bust cycle are already in place.

    Tudor Jones is not certain that the same exact scenario will play out this time around, but all the ingredients are already in place. In fact, the current setup is "potentially much more explosive" compared to 1999, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder argued. 

    Dogecoin nears short-term golden cross as momentum builds

    Dogecoin short-term price action is now in spotlight.

    • Golden cross setup. On the four-hour chart, Dogecoin’s 50 MA is turning upward and preparing to converge with the 200 MA

    Dogecoin might be on the verge of a short-term golden cross, with key levels now crucial to watch. As seen on the four-hour chart., the 50 MA has turned up and is ready to converge with the 200 MA. A golden cross will emerge if the 50 MA crosses above the 200 MA, a bullish indication in the short term.

    • Momentum strengthens. Dogecoin has recorded four consecutive green candles.

    Dogecoin has marked four consecutive green four-hour candles as the price rebounded early Monday. Dogecoin saw a surge on Sunday to $0.2655 as Bitcoin rose to all-time highs above $125,000 before retracing. 

    #XRP #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
