AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is DOGE Golden Cross Incoming? What to Watch Next

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 15:44
    Dogecoin short-term price action now in spotlight
    Advertisement
    Is DOGE Golden Cross Incoming? What to Watch Next
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin might be on the verge of a short-term golden cross, with key levels now crucial to watch.

    Advertisement

    As seen on the four-hour chart., the 50 MA has turned up and is ready to converge with the 200 MA. A golden cross will emerge if the 50 MA crosses above the 200 MA, a bullish indication in the short term.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Dogecoin has marked four consecutive green four-hour candles as the price rebounded early Monday.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reveals Key Risks of Bitcoin Strategy Amid $3.9 Billion Fair Value
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    Morning Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Targets $150,000 After $3.55 Billion ETF Boom, XRP Nets $219,400,000 Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.000014, Binance Lists Aster
    NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says

    Dogecoin saw a surge on Sunday to $0.2655 as Bitcoin rose to all-time highs above $125,000 before retracing. At press time, DOGE was back in the green, up 2.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.262 and up 12% weekly.

    Advertisement

    What to watch next?

    A decisive close above $0.265 will be watched in the short term for Dogecoin to seek to move to the next targets at $0.288 and $0.305. If this is achieved, Dogecoin might move toward $0.43.

    Support is envisaged at $0.24 and then $0.22, which prevented Dogecoin from a further drop in late September.

    The government shutdown, which began at the start of October, stretches on as lawmakers once again failed to reach a deal to keep the government open.

    Investors are facing an economic data blackout owing to the shutdown, including the September jobs report, which was meant to be released last Friday.

    This week, investors will watch out for speeches from several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Governor Stephen Miran on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. They will also parse through the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes on Wednesday.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:19
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:44
    Is DOGE Golden Cross Incoming? What to Watch Next
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:19
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all