Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 13:36
    With crypto regulations improving in South Africa, Reece Merrick has hinted at potential Ripple expansion into the country.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple Labs executive Reece Merrick has hinted at the potential regulatory expansion of the blockchain firm in South Africa. Merrick emphasized that South Africa is a key market for Ripple, thus improvements in regulation and licensing signal progress for the firm.

    Advertisement

    What FSCA approval means to Ripple

    Reece Merrick, Ripple Labs' Managing Director for Middle East & Africa, highlighted rapid advancement in South Africa's crypto regulation.

    Merrick said that South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has announced its licensing approvals for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASP). 

    He noted that the FSCA approved 300 out of 512 CASP applications as of December 2025. The approvals indicate that the FSCA is actively processing and approving compliant applicants at a rapid pace. Additionally, it creates a growing pool of regulated and legitimate cryptocurrency providers.

    Meanwhile, 512 applications show strong interest from businesses wanting to operate legally in the crypto space in South Africa. However, 121 applicants voluntarily withdrew their applications after FSCA consultations. 

    This emphasizes that the FSCA is supportive yet with a rigorous approach, potentially reducing barriers for compliant firms while weeding out unprepared ones. Additionally, 14 applications were rejected, likely due to failure to meet standards.

    Merrick went on to state that South Africa is a strategic priority for Ripple. Essentially, clear, progressive regulation reduces uncertainty. It also builds investor and institutional confidence, protects consumers and attracts more innovation and capital. 

    For Ripple, a maturing licensed ecosystem in South Africa will make it easier for the firm to expand partnerships and offer services to customers in the region.

    Ripple makes progress in Africa 

    Notably, the regulatory advancement in South Africa aligns with Ripple's recent moves in the region. For instance, Ripple partnered with Absa Bank, a leading bank in South Africa, to launch institutional-grade crypto custody services.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/13/2025 - 12:21
    XRP Could Fall 40% if $2 Support Breaks, Analyst Warns
    ByCaroline Amosun

    As South Africa's regulatory progress is accelerating, it creates favorable conditions for Ripple to grow its customer base in the region. Beyond South Africa, Ripple positions itself as a leading crypto hub in Africa.

    According to Reece Merrick, Ripple is gaining traction in Sub-Saharan Africa, amid increasing crypto adoption. The Ripple executive outlined that transactions exploded 52% to $205 billion from July 2024 to June 2025 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

    In an earlier U.Today report, Merrick said the company is committed to advancing the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the region. He pointed out key focus areas, including cryptocurrency custody, tokenization and stablecoin regulation.

    #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:22
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:02
    'Momentum Continues': Ripple Exec Teases Big Week Ahead
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    IZAKAYA: Building a One-Stop Gateway for Simple, Secure, and High-Yield Digital Asset Growth
    mETH Protocol Accelerates Fast, On-Demand ETH Redemptions and Yield Deployment via Buffer Pool Enhancement
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:36
    Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Breaking
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:22
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Since July
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 13:02
    'Momentum Continues': Ripple Exec Teases Big Week Ahead
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD