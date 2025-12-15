Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple Labs executive Reece Merrick has hinted at the potential regulatory expansion of the blockchain firm in South Africa. Merrick emphasized that South Africa is a key market for Ripple, thus improvements in regulation and licensing signal progress for the firm.

What FSCA approval means to Ripple

Reece Merrick, Ripple Labs' Managing Director for Middle East & Africa, highlighted rapid advancement in South Africa's crypto regulation.

Merrick said that South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has announced its licensing approvals for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASP).

He noted that the FSCA approved 300 out of 512 CASP applications as of December 2025. The approvals indicate that the FSCA is actively processing and approving compliant applicants at a rapid pace. Additionally, it creates a growing pool of regulated and legitimate cryptocurrency providers.

Meanwhile, 512 applications show strong interest from businesses wanting to operate legally in the crypto space in South Africa. However, 121 applicants voluntarily withdrew their applications after FSCA consultations.

This emphasizes that the FSCA is supportive yet with a rigorous approach, potentially reducing barriers for compliant firms while weeding out unprepared ones. Additionally, 14 applications were rejected, likely due to failure to meet standards.

Merrick went on to state that South Africa is a strategic priority for Ripple . Essentially, clear, progressive regulation reduces uncertainty. It also builds investor and institutional confidence, protects consumers and attracts more innovation and capital.

For Ripple, a maturing licensed ecosystem in South Africa will make it easier for the firm to expand partnerships and offer services to customers in the region.

Ripple makes progress in Africa

Notably, the regulatory advancement in South Africa aligns with Ripple's recent moves in the region. For instance, Ripple partnered with Absa Bank, a leading bank in South Africa, to launch institutional-grade crypto custody services.

As South Africa's regulatory progress is accelerating, it creates favorable conditions for Ripple to grow its customer base in the region. Beyond South Africa, Ripple positions itself as a leading crypto hub in Africa.

According to Reece Merrick, Ripple is gaining traction in Sub-Saharan Africa , amid increasing crypto adoption. The Ripple executive outlined that transactions exploded 52% to $205 billion from July 2024 to June 2025 in Sub-Saharan Africa.