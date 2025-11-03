AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Just Made XRP and RLUSD Tradeable Like Stocks: Here's How

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 14:52
    Ripple just made XRP and RLUSD tradeable like stocks, launching Ripple Prime in the U.S. as a full-scale brokerage, letting institutions execute OTC spot trades across top digital assets.
    Ripple Just Made XRP and RLUSD Tradeable Like Stocks: Here's How
    Ripple just made XRP and RLUSD tradeable like stocks, and it is happening through Ripple Prime, the company's newly launched digital asset spot prime brokerage for U.S. institutions. The platform gives direct access to over-the-counter (OTC) spot trading for major digital assets and stablecoins, letting professional clients trade XRP, RLUSD and others.

    Basically, it is like the Wall Street version of crypto trading for firms that want liquidity depth and professional-grade settlement instead of exchange-style speculation.

    Executives call Ripple Prime the missing bridge between traditional desks and digital assets, letting U.S.-based clients combine OTC spot trades with swaps, CME futures and other positions into one system. This makes it possible to manage crypto risk the same way it is managed in traditional portfolios.

    Ripple stablecoin hits $1 billion market cap

    In the meantime, Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, has now surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization across Ethereum and XRP Ledger, after another 50 million RLUSD were minted today. The news came just a day before Ripple's Swell 2025 conference in New York, where top voices from Kraken, Chainalysis and Citi will discuss institutional adoption.

    With Ripple Prime now live, RLUSD growing and XRP at the core of both, the company is pretty much building an end-to-end financial stack that makes crypto look and operate a lot more like the markets it is meant to replace.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
