AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Initiates 1,000,000,000 Escrow Unlock for November

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 10:46
    Ripple Labs has unlocked one billion XRP from escrow amid push for healthy market liquidity.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Initiates 1,000,000,000 Escrow Unlock for November
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple Labs completed its one billion XRP token monthly unlock for November just a few hours ago. This update could spark renewed momentum in the price of XRP, which is currently experiencing increased selling pressure.

    Advertisement

    Ripple resumes XRP unlock

    According to updates from Whale Alert, Ripple has continued with its monthly XRP escrow release in November. 

    Ripple recently unlocked a total of 1,000,000,000 XRP, valued at approximately $2.4 billion, according to the current market price. The unlocks came from three different escrow contracts that all matured on Nov. 1, 2025.

    The first transaction, which amounted to 200,000,000 XRP, worth about $481,933,833, was unlocked from escrow to an unknown wallet. The second transaction, worth 300,000,000 XRP, also went to an unknown wallet.

    However, the last 500,000,000 XRP, valued at about $1.2 billion, went straight to a known Ripple treasury wallet.

    Ripple locked 55 billion XRP in 55 smart contracts since December 2017. Every first of the month, the blockchain payments firm typically unlocks one billion XRP. It has done this since January 2018. 

    The XRP coins are usually released in 200 million, 300 million and 500 million chunks. It is programmed on the XRPL and visible to everyone, as the firm emphasizes transparency.

    Surprisingly, Ripple deviated from the monthly escrow release standard earlier this year. In March, the company moved to create new escrows from its holdings and then released tokens at a later date. The firm continued this pattern in the following months.

    However, Ripple took a turnaround in July and completed its monthly unlock with 500,000,000 XRP in two batches. Since then, the firm has continued in this direction in August, September, October and now in November.

    Ripple’s expansion moves

    While Ripple resumed its monthly XRP escrow release, the firm is also showing commitment to ecosystem expansion.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/03/2025 - 08:20
    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In a recent U.Today report, Ripple President Monica Long expressed excitement about major moves expected to boost XRP and RLUSD utility. 

    These include the Ripple acquisition of Hidden Road, a major nonbank prime broker, offering institutions a one-stop shop for advanced services.

    Ripple revealed that its Prime business has grown threefold since the acquisition announcement. The firm expects to see further growth for new and existing customers.

    Long stated that the future ahead is awfully bright, as Ripple Prime is exploring several ways to utilize XRP and RLUSD.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 11:47
    82,000,000,000,000 for Shiba Inu Exchanges No Longer Key Threshold
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 3, 2025 - 11:12
    Morning Crypto Report: $130 Million DeFi Hack Hits Balancer; Bollinger Bands Say Forget $3 XRP; Bitcoin Going Through IPO, Says Wall St. Veteran
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 11:47
    82,000,000,000,000 for Shiba Inu Exchanges No Longer Key Threshold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 3, 2025 - 11:12
    Morning Crypto Report: $130 Million DeFi Hack Hits Balancer; Bollinger Bands Say Forget $3 XRP; Bitcoin Going Through IPO, Says Wall St. Veteran
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 10:46
    Ripple Initiates 1,000,000,000 Escrow Unlock for November
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all