Ripple Initiates 1,000,000,000 Escrow Unlock for November

Ripple Labs completed its one billion XRP token monthly unlock for November just a few hours ago. This update could spark renewed momentum in the price of XRP, which is currently experiencing increased selling pressure.

Ripple resumes XRP unlock

According to updates from Whale Alert, Ripple has continued with its monthly XRP escrow release in November.

Ripple recently unlocked a total of 1,000,000,000 XRP, valued at approximately $2.4 billion, according to the current market price. The unlocks came from three different escrow contracts that all matured on Nov. 1, 2025.

The first transaction, which amounted to 200,000,000 XRP, worth about $481,933,833, was unlocked from escrow to an unknown wallet. The second transaction, worth 300,000,000 XRP, also went to an unknown wallet.

However, the last 500,000,000 XRP, valued at about $1.2 billion, went straight to a known Ripple treasury wallet.

Ripple locked 55 billion XRP in 55 smart contracts since December 2017. Every first of the month, the blockchain payments firm typically unlocks one billion XRP. It has done this since January 2018.

The XRP coins are usually released in 200 million, 300 million and 500 million chunks. It is programmed on the XRPL and visible to everyone, as the firm emphasizes transparency.

Surprisingly, Ripple deviated from the monthly escrow release standard earlier this year. In March, the company moved to create new escrows from its holdings and then released tokens at a later date. The firm continued this pattern in the following months.

However, Ripple took a turnaround in July and completed its monthly unlock with 500,000,000 XRP in two batches. Since then, the firm has continued in this direction in August, September, October and now in November.

Ripple’s expansion moves

While Ripple resumed its monthly XRP escrow release, the firm is also showing commitment to ecosystem expansion.

In a recent U.Today report , Ripple President Monica Long expressed excitement about major moves expected to boost XRP and RLUSD utility.

These include the Ripple acquisition of Hidden Road, a major nonbank prime broker, offering institutions a one-stop shop for advanced services.

Ripple revealed that its Prime business has grown threefold since the acquisition announcement. The firm expects to see further growth for new and existing customers.

Long stated that the future ahead is awfully bright, as Ripple Prime is exploring several ways to utilize XRP and RLUSD.