    Ripple CEO Reacts to Viral AI XRP Clip With Just 3 Words

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 15:19
    Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, drops legendary three-word reply to XRP AI video with him in it.
    When Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shows up online, he usually comes with weighty statements about regulation, cross-border payments or billion-dollar acquisitions. This time, however, the man behind one of crypto’s most recognizable brands needed only three words to set off a storm of reactions.

    A viral clip surfaced on X showing an AI-generated version of Garlinghouse in a bright robe, headphones on, spinning knobs and singing into a golden microphone while an XRP hashtag-loaded caption urged the community to "get up, stack conviction."

    The surreal energy of the video, complete with digital keyboards and background cut-outs, landed somewhere between a meme and a motivational poster — something that Michael Saylor of Strategy likes to do with Bitcoin

    Dropping into the thread, he did not deliver a corporate response or a careful line about Ripple’s direction. Instead, Garlinghouse simply replied with a legendary internet cry, which definitely elevated the mood of the XRP community — and that is particularly important in such a dark period for the market after a $19 billion liquidation wave last week.

    Ripple CEO and XRP community

    The CEO’s unfiltered endorsement of an AI parody carried the same charge as a market signal: a reminder that conviction does not always come from whitepapers or balance sheets but from community energy amplified at the right moment.

    All in all, Garlinghouse is greatly valued by the community, which is a rare occurrence between corporations and retail investors. He himself seems to understand it perfectly, as seen not only in his reply today but also when, for example, he got an XRP tattoo on his arm.

