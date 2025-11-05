Ripple CEO Set to Appear With U.S. Digital Asset Advisor at Swell: Key Insights

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Swell, Ripple's most important event of the year, is currently convening leaders in crypto, payments, banking and policy to discuss what’s ahead for the future of finance.

Ripple President Monica Long shared opening remarks at the conference. In a conversation that set the stage for the Swell 2025 event, Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman joined the Ripple president to discuss the transformative potential of digital finance, assets and blockchain.

Other speakers took the stage to discuss on-chain finance. Speaking at Ripple’s Swell 2025, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley indicated that "traditional financial services and crypto are finally coming together." Kraken Co-CEO David Ripley indicated that stablecoins "are a far superior payment mechanism than anything in traditional finance."

The Swell event, which kicked off yesterday, is slated for Nov. 4-5, with today's session likely to cover the expectations of the crypto community.

Excited to join @bgarlinghouse on stage tomorrow at Swell and @SergeyNazarov at SmartCon to discuss the future of financial infrastructure. The future is bright. @Ripple @chainlink — Patrick Witt (@patrickjwitt) November 4, 2025

In a recent tweet, top U.S. digital asset advisor Patrick Witt shared excitement at sharing the stage with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse to discuss the future of financial infrastructure, adding that "the future is bright." This tweet was reshared by the Ripple CEO on his official X page.

Bitnomial announces support for XRP and RLUSD

U.S. derivatives exchange company Bitnomial is launching support for Ripple USD (RLUSD) and expanding its digital asset margin program to include XRP.

RLUSD and XRP margin deposits will now be available for institutional clients trading leveraged perpetuals, futures and options on Bitnomial exchange. Retail traders will gain access to RLUSD and XRP margin deposits through Botanical, Bitnomial's retail trading platform.

XRP Ledger has officially closed 100 million ledgers, a remarkable milestone for the XRP-based blockchain.