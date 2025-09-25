Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Reveals 'One Thing' About XRP Community

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 14:42
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse applauds XRP community after 3,000+ join major 2025 event
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse opened up about the strength of the XRP community after the first-ever XRP Seoul conference drew more than 3,000 attendees from over 40 countries.

    The event, which took place in Seoul, South Korea, was a huge success, with loads of developers, investors and long-term XRP holders in attendance. The photos from the conference showed packed rows of participants, many of whom had traveled from abroad to take part in discussions about the XRPL ecosystem.

    Source: Brad Garlinghouse on X

    Garlinghouse used the turnout to point out what he sees as a defining trait of the XRP community: they always show up in big numbers, wherever in the world the event is.

    The Seoul conference shows that XRP's main supporters are still active all over Asia, Europe and North America.

    XRP's success in Seoul

    The Seoul get-together is the latest in a series of international XRP meet-ups over the years, but it is a whole different ball game on this occasion. The organizers have confirmed over 3,000 registrations, making it one of the biggest meet-ups of XRP supporters to date.

    Ripple execs have said before that it is really important to get grassroots support if you want to see the token adopted. Now that XRP Seoul has wrapped up, people are wondering where the next big community event might be.

    For XRP holders, Garlinghouse's comments were a big thumbs-up for the community's determination after years of legal disputes, market ups and downs, and doubters.

