Ripple CEO Predicts Crypto Industry Will Become Stronger Because of Current Crisis

Thu, 11/17/2022 - 06:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO addressed the market turmoil while touting his company's key achievements at the annual Swell conference
Ripple CEO Predicts Crypto Industry Will Become Stronger Because of Current Crisis
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted that the cryptocurrency industry might come out stronger from the ongoing crisis. 

For this to happen, the industry has to remain focused on transparency and trust. 

Garlinghouse is convinced that Ripple will continue to lead Europe in this regard. 

During Ripple's annual Swell conference, the executive touched upon crypto utility, macroeconomic factors affecting the industry, and other pertinent issues. 

Garlinghouse also touted some of Ripple’s key achievements over the past year. For instance, the RippleNet network, which connects financial institutions around the globe, has already crossed $30 billion in payments, which includes both fiat and crypto. 

Related
Arthur Hayes Is Ready to Buy Bitcoin at $10,000

Roughly 40 payout markets are now live for Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) solution. The San Francisco-based company recently partnered with MFS Africa, the largest payment gateway in Africa, in order to bring payments to the continent. 

The global payment conference takes place in different locations every year. In the past, the XRP price would experience significant price rallies ahead of the event, but this was not the case this year. 

The cryptocurrency market remains on the ropes due to the collapse of the FTX exchange. In a recent interview with CNBC International, Garlinghouse suggested that the embattled trading platform was a fraudulent scheme

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Founder on FTX: It Might Be Good Idea to Donate Some Money to Certain Politicians
11/17/2022 - 01:00
Cardano Founder on FTX: It Might Be Good Idea to Donate Some Money to Certain Politicians
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Will SHIB Be Able to Return Above $0.00001? Crypto Market Review, November 16
11/16/2022 - 23:50
Will SHIB Be Able to Return Above $0.00001? Crypto Market Review, November 16
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Foundation Partners with Top European Cryptocurrency Exchange
11/16/2022 - 20:11
Cardano Foundation Partners with Top European Cryptocurrency Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya