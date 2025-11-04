AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Announces Yet Another Major Acquisition

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 6:19
    Ripple has extended its extremely impressive acquisition spree with Palisade
    Advertisement
    Ripple Announces Yet Another Major Acquisition
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has announced the acquisition of digital asset wallet and custody infrastructure firm Palisade. 

    Advertisement

    The latest move is meant to enhance Ripple's custody business, which was initially launched in October 2024. 

    Paladise specializes in quickly deploying wallets at scale with multi-chain support. Notably, it is already integrated with the XRP Ledger. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/03/2025 - 10:46
    Ripple Initiates 1,000,000,000 Escrow Unlock for November
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    "Our wallet-as-a-service platform will help power Ripple's next-gen custody and payments infrastructure, bringing our technology to businesses worldwide. Same team, now at enterprise scale," the firm said in an announcement

    Ripple's acquisition spree 

    Ripple, which is primarily known for its association with the XRP cryptocurrency, has now shelled out more than $4 billion on a slew of acquisitions and investments. 

    Recently, the company announced that it had agreed to buy treasury management firm GTreasury for $1 billion. 

    Earlier this year, Ripple also bought prime brokerage Hidden Road, which has been rebranded as "Ripple Prime," and stablecoin payments platform Rail. 

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Custody
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 5:24
    Strategy’s Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: 90% XRP Nosedive On-Chain, Dogecoin Lost Most Critical Pattern of 2025, Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover by 2026?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 6:19
    Ripple Announces Yet Another Major Acquisition
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 5:24
    Strategy’s Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: 90% XRP Nosedive On-Chain, Dogecoin Lost Most Critical Pattern of 2025, Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover by 2026?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all