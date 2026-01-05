Binance Coin Jumps 22% in Unexpected Price Breakout Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance Coin (BNB) has registered a surprise move in the cryptocurrency market with an over 22% spike in trading volume, leading to a price surge. The asset outpaced the broader crypto market by over 1.11% as the price breached the $901 resistance level within the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin breaks $901 resistance as volume spikes 22%

As per CoinMarketCap data , Binance Coin’s price rose by 2.53%, to exchange at $906.60. Notably, BNB soared from a low of $883.78 to breach the $901 resistance level to hit a peak of $907.98. The bullish rebound has sparked excitement in the Binance Coin community as engagement has increased.

This has triggered a 22.97% spike in trading volume as it hit $2.02 billion within the 24-hour time frame.

The breakout move above $901 paves the way for Binance Coin to retest the $926 price level. However, BNB faces a tough challenge ahead as its Relative Strength Index (RSI) has hit 74.35, signaling overbought conditions.

Although trading activity is currently up and engagement is positive, Binance Coin stands the risk of slipping from its bullish trajectory. If the coin drops below $891.62, the breakout move could become invalidated, and the price could crash again.

It is worth noting that Binance Coin has not been able to breach $925 in the last 30 days as it continues to face volatility challenges. The broader crypto market fluctuation has also impacted BNB and held it down between the $821 and $875 price range for the greater part of the last month.

Market participants remain optimistic that Binance Coin might sustain the current breakout and continue on this bullish trajectory.

The asset is currently 33.76% away from its all-time high (ATH) of $1,370.55, which indicates that BNB needs to increase by almost $400 before it can reclaim October 2025 levels.

Can Binance Coin challenge XRP's ranking?

Although Binance Coin’s Bollinger Bands had signaled BNB could reclaim $1,000 in November 2025, broader market volatility prevented an immediate upsurge. At the time, BNB changed hands at $914. The coin is again surging toward this price range, and that might position it for a huge rally.

If BNB breaks out and rebounds to $1,000, it is likely to flip XRP in terms of its ranking in market capitalization. XRP has remained resilient despite its own bearish outlook in recent times. However, it has refused to give up the fourth position to BNB.

The current breakout move of Binance Coin might linger if traders sustain the engagement and if selling pressure stays down.