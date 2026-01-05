Ledger Crypto Wallet Hit With Data Breach, Here's Who Is at Risk

Advertisement

Ledger, a top-tier producer of a hardware cryptocurrency wallet, is yet again suffering from a data breach on the side of the payment processing platform. The crypto community and security researchers foresee an incoming spike of phishing attacks.

Ledger's partner Global-e hit by data leak, exposes customer contact information

Ledger, a provider of hardware cryptocurrency wallets, registered a massive data incident today, Jan. 5, 2026. The personal information of its clients was leaked by Global-e, a vendor of payment processing solutions in Ledger's ecosystem.

So far, only names and contact information were reported as leaked. No signs of potential seed phrases or passwords being compromised or funds stolen have appeared so far.

At the same time, such an attack unlocks massive opportunities for phishing campaigns. Now, when real names and contact details of Ledger users are exposed, malefactors can start sending emails with malicious links or social engineering attempts.

As such, security researchers recommend to avoid opening any emails pretending to be authored by the Ledger team, in particular those with requests to "reset passwords." No legitimate platform would ask for seed phrases, private keys, passwords or other personal information.

As covered by U.Today previously, this is the third big leak of Ledger users' personal information with a third-party payment service provider to blame.

Thousands of wallets might still be affected by Trust Wallet 2025 hack

In 2020, a similar attack resulted in a spreadsheet with all affected users' data available on the darknet for $8 per download.

One week ago, Trust Wallet, another top-tier self-custody wallet, was compromised by attackers. Hackers injected malicious JavaScript code that intercepted seed phrases, restored wallets on isolated machines and stole money.

While the team was fast to release an emergency update for its affected software — an extension for the Google Chrome browser — some users remained exposed to attackers even seven days after the hack.

Action required for users impacted by the Browser Extension v2.68 incident:



We identified a limited group of ~36k wallets (0.016% of our user base) still having a compromised wallet(s). All impacted users have already been directly notified via a security incident banner on your… — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) January 3, 2026

As of Jan. 3, 2026, over 36,000 wallets still needed an emergency update, the team informed. Meanwhile, a reimbursement program is up and running for all victims of the Trust Wallet hack.