AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Throws Jab at Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Critic as Gold Plunges Deeply

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 19:31
    Peter Brandt has mocked Peter Schiff’s historic Gold investment record as the asset plunges to deep lows after recent highs.
    Advertisement
    Peter Brandt Throws Jab at Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Critic as Gold Plunges Deeply
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Veteran crypto trader Peter Brandt has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to provide a brief analysis of gold’s long-term performance while highlighting the many long and painful waiting periods that pro-gold advocate and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has had to endure over the years.

    Advertisement

    The post, issued on Wednesday, October 22, saw Brandt take a playful jab at Schiff as gold suddenly flipped negative over the last day, facing a sharp correction from its recent record highs.

    Another waiting period?

    Following Brandt’s criticism of the sudden gold dump, he shared a historical gold chart suggesting that the asset has put its investors through a tough investment journey filled with long seclusion periods.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Coinbase to List BNB
    Morning Crypto Report: $2 XRP Anomaly Right Now, $1.18 Billion Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Risk Emerges, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Over 150 Crypto ETF Filings Indicate 'Total Land Rush', Analyst Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Switches From Bullish to Bearish, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Evil Zero Is Back, Who Pushed Bitcoin (BTC) Down From $110,000?

    The data shows that gold has continued to record deep and long-lasting consolidations, even though it has averaged a 3.6% annual return over the past 45 years.

    Advertisement

    This trend is particularly evident in gold’s price trajectory during the 1980s. The chart reveals that it took gold 28 long years to retest the high it achieved after a massive spike in March 1980.

    A few years later, gold investors faced yet another long and painful seclusion period after the asset recorded a new high in September 2011.

    After hitting this peak, gold experienced a prolonged crash, taking about 13 years to break even again, forcing investors to wait that long before reclaiming profits.

    It now appears that gold may be replaying these unfavorable trends, as it has begun plunging deep into the red zone shortly after surpassing $4,000. Brandt highlighted this in his post, trolling Schiff for his endurance over the years and raising a mocking question about how many years Schiff will now go into “seclusion.”

    Commentators largely agreed with Brandt’s take, emphasizing that his analysis demonstrates how even traditionally “safe haven” assets like gold can take decades to recover or break even.

    As such, many commentators consider Bitcoin a better long-term investment option—despite the heavy criticism it often receives during its correction periods.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 18:32
    Apollo and Oppenheimer Among Participants in Kraken's Latest Funding Round
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:56
    Crucial Security Alert Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika and Human Tech Reveal Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP): First Zero-Trust Decentralized Wallet Infra
    MAGAX Presale Skyrockets as Meme-to-Earn Revolution Gains Global Momentum
    TrustStrategy Introduces Quantitative Trading Powered by Trade GPT Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 19:31
    Peter Brandt Throws Jab at Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Critic as Gold Plunges Deeply
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 18:32
    Apollo and Oppenheimer Among Participants in Kraken's Latest Funding Round
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:56
    Crucial Security Alert Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all