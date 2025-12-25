Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Briefly Hits Abnormal $24,111 on Binance, -26% for XRP: New Death Cross Price Prediction, Cardano (ADA) Has Bullish Chance for January

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto never fully sleeps, but it does get weird on holidays. On Dec. 25, one Binance chart delivered the kind of screenshot traders save forever: Bitcoin, on the world’s biggest exchange, with a sudden plunge that looked like a full-on crash — except it was not a market-wide collapse. It was a localized abnormal print tied to a single trading pair.

At the same time, XRP’s weekly structure keeps worsening, with the classic “death cross” setup getting closer on the longer time frame. And Cardano is back in its favorite seasonal storyline: January has historically been friendly, and the market is once again looking for a reason to believe that pattern can repeat.

Binance BTC/USD1 printed an unexpected low at $24,111.22, down 72% in just one candle.

XRP nears death cross that may put it straight to the 200-week moving average at $1.3762, a 25.93% drop from $1.8580.

Cardano’s January history shows +19.3% average and +2.32% median returns, keeping the “good January” narrative alive.

Binance glitch prints $24,111 Bitcoin on sudden 72% price collapse

The headline moment came from Binance’s BTC/USD1 market. On the TradingView chart, BTC/USD1 displayed its last price near $87,611.91, with a 24-hour high at $87,995.24 — and then a jaw-dropping 24-hour low at $24,111.22. In plain terms, the chart briefly flashed a drop of more than 70% on a market that otherwise looked normal.

This matters for two reasons. First, it shows how a “flash crash” can exist without being a real crash. When liquidity is thin on a specific pair, a single order can sweep the available bids and print an extreme last price for a moment. That kind of print can be spectacular on a chart, while leaving the wide market mostly untouched.

BTC/USD1 by TradingView

Second, it happened on a pair that sounds boring on paper. USD1 is framed as a fiat-backed digital asset designed to hold 1:1 parity with the U.S. dollar, launched in April 2025 under World Liberty Financial (WLFI), with the stablecoin issued and legally managed by BitGo Trust Company, a regulated trust entity based in South Dakota. The idea is simple: dollar-like settlement in digital form.

That is why the moment lands as a Christmas-market parable. The pair was not some obscure token against an illiquid meme coin. It was Bitcoin against a dollar-pegged unit — yet liquidity still ruled the outcome.

Anyone caught selling into that wick would have “sold BTC for $24,111.22” in USD1 terms, and because USD1 is meant to track the dollar, the psychological hit is obvious even if the event was brief.

In short: this was not Bitcoin "crashing to $24,000." It was a thin-pocket dislocation in BTC/USD1, amplified by holiday conditions.

XRP on the verge of 26% dump into death cross

XRP’s setup is less dramatic but more consequential. The weekly chart shows the latest candle closing at $1.8580, down 3.34% on the week. The week’s range printed a $1.9224 open, $1.9493 high and $1.8372 low — a typical grind lower.

The larger warning comes from the moving averages, with a potential death cross formation on the weekly time frame, driven by the 23-week moving average approaching a cross below the 50-week moving average. As can be seen, two key average levels sit far overhead around $2.5937 and $2.4985, leaving XRP trading beneath both.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The “-26%” headline angle is tied to the long-term safety net: the 200-week moving average sits at $1.3762. From the current weekly close at $1.8580 down to $1.3762 is about 26%. That level is the obvious target that market participants will talk about if the weekly trend keeps deteriorating and the death cross pattern confirms.

There is also a historical hook in the provided text: XRP reportedly found a bottom near that 200-week area around Oct. 10, during a market episode worth $40 billion in liquidations. Whether the exact trigger matters or not, the takeaway is the same: the 200-week line has already acted as a battleground, so the market remembers it.

Cardano (ADA) teases bullish January

As for Cardano, the angle here is seasonal, not technical. The price history of ADA by CryptoRank shows January as one of the friendlier months historically: +19.3% average and +2.32% median.

Thus, January has delivered some big upside years for Cardano, pulling the average up, while the more typical January still leans positive, according to the median.

This does not guarantee anything, and the same table also shows how fast the script can flip from month to month. Still, in crypto, narratives are often traded before fundamentals show up on a chart.

ADA is still framed as a top 10 name, and the provided catalyst narrative centers on Midnight (NIGHT) — a privacy-focused network built on Cardano — as a possible attention driver into the new year.

So the January pitch is straightforward, Cardano has a statistical tailwind on the calendar and it has a fresh ecosystem headline that can help keep that theme alive.

Crypto market outlook

The next few sessions decide what this Christmas noise becomes. After Binance’s BTC/USD1 pair flashed that $24,111 print and snapped back to the $87,000 area, the real question is whether liquidity normalizes and the charts forget it — or whether everyone starts treating “stablecoin pairs” as the new weak link to monitor.

Bitcoin (BTC): Sitting near $87,612, but bulls want $87,995 back on top — lose the grip and the next check is $87,246.

XRP: Trading around $1.858; the comeback line is 2.5 — if it cannot reclaim it, get ready for $1.3762, where the 200-week moving average is.

Cardano (ADA): January has the bullish stats, so the only thing that matters is next month's range break and a hold above that breakout.