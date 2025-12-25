Shiba Inu's December Red Pattern Threatens Another Repeat

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is down 14.53% so far this December; this trend is not unfamiliar, as Shiba Inu has often marked red Decembers since its inception in 2020.

The massive bull run in 2021, which yielded millions of percent in gains, could not avert this bearish trend, as Shiba Inu crashed nearly 30% in December of that year.

This repeated in December of the year 2022, when Shiba Inu fell 13.69%. Shiba Inu rose 24.73% in December 2023, invalidating the bearish trend.

Bulls attempted to sustain this positive trend in December of the year that followed. After a massive Q4 increase in 2024, Shiba Inu saw profit-taking in December, falling 20.98% after reaching a high of $0.00003344 in the month.

At press time, Shiba Inu was up 0.66% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007174 as the crypto market saw mixed trading on Christmas Day. Volumes were light during the Christmas holiday, with Shiba Inu volume dropping 10.29% to $77.93 million. The pattern fits what tends to happen around major holidays, where trading volumes drop sharply, and positioning becomes more defensive.

Trading activity remains low as the market struggles to regain its footing after the October crash, with retail speculation dropping.

What might avert it?

A "Santa Claus Rally," which would allow prices to rise in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new one might be the only saving grace presented to Shiba Inu in order not to close December in losses.

In this scenario, Shiba Inu would aim for $0.00000765 ahead of other resistance targets at $0.00000843 and $0.00001125.

Support is expected around $0.000007 range in case bulls' attempt at recreating a Santa rally fails.

In the short term, crypto traders continue to watch out for signals as to where the market might head next. With just six days remaining to the close of 2025, expectations still remain for last-minute market moves.