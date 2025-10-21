Peter Brandt Hints at Possible Bitcoin Top

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent social media post, prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has suggested that the price of Bitcoin has already topped.

However, even if that is the case, he believes that traders should not "whine" about an 8.2X advance.

Bitcoin's underwhelming year

The leading cryptocurrency is up by a mere 15.6% this year despite the fact that the U.S. dollar has had one of its worst years in decades.

Bitcoin has managed to only slightly outperform the S&P 500 index, which is up by 14.5% despite the fact that the latter has a humongous market cap of $57.4 trillion (which is roughly 27 times the Bitcoin market cap).

For comparison, gold has rallied by roughly 67%, crushing Bitcoin and even various alternative cryptocurrencies.

Failing to recover

On Monday, Bitcoin seemingly started the week on a high note, rallying above the $111,000 level.

However, the flagship cryptocurrency has since pared some of the gains, dipping below $108,000 earlier this Tuesday amid persistent concerns about trade tensions between the US and China.

Bitcoin is currently down 14% from its record high of $126,080 that was reached on Oct. 6.

The odds of Bitcoin surging to $130,000 have now dropped to just 5% on the Polymarket betting platform.