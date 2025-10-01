AdvertisementAdvert.
    PayPal-backed KiteAI Builds Foundational Base Layer for Agentic Internet, New Report Says

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 9:26
    KiteAI offsets gap between growing ecosystem of AI agents and decentralized networks as foundation for on-chain economy
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Fresh report recognizes KiteAI's role in establishing synergy between Web3, blockchain and AI agent ecosystems. With $33 million in funding from PayPal Ventures and General Catalyst, KiteAI pushes the barriers of AI agents' performance and interoperability.

    KiteAI builds an L1 for agentic economy: Report

    KiteAI, an EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain, is building the next generation of infrastructure solutions for agentic payments. Its primary focus is enabling secure, high-throughput agentic payments using stablecoins, aiming to become a foundational financial rail for the machine-to-machine economy.

    The project's ambitions and progress are recognized by Messari, a reputable research and analytics platform. In its new report, KiteAI: Building the Agentic Economy, Messari experts study the use cases, tech architecture and latest accomplishments of its development.

    To address the biggest roadblocks in the nascent AI agents scene, Kite AI proposed a unique stack of technologies. 

    Its Agent Passports are designed to cryptographically verify identity with programmable spending limits and operational constraints.

    Proof of Artificial Intelligence (PoAI) consensus is a backbone of the KiteAI transactions verification engine.  It is a novel consensus rewarding actual AI contribution vs. computational work. With its AI-Native architecture, KiteAI has already accomplished sub-100ms latency, micropayments as low as $0.000001 and an impressive bandwidth of  450+ inferences per second.

    Unlike closed AI platforms or general-purpose blockchains, KiteAI offers "AI Lego Blocks,” composable modules that enable unlimited AI service combinations with transparent attribution.

    KiteAI hits 10-million-user milestone

    As explained by KiteAI contributors, the protocol solves crucial issues that prevent AI agents from reaching massive adoption in 2025:

    Today's AI agents are like self-driving cars stuck in parking lots - technically capable but confined by infrastructure limitations that weren't built for autonomous software.

    The platform already reports a number of splendid milestones reached. With over 1.2+ billion cumulative agent calls processed in testnet, it registered 10+ million users with consistent growth.

    Also, the team reported 100+ ecosystem partners across AI, data and DeFI, as well as early integrations with PayPal and Shopify through Kite Agent App Store.

    From consumer personal agents (shopping, travel, health) to enterprise automation (trading, supply chain, research) to multi-agent coordination across entire ecosystems, KiteAI's infrastructure enables the transition from AI as tools to AI as autonomous economic actors.

    The upcoming public launch of the KiteAI L1 blockchain as an Avalanche C-chain will bring the protocol's full functionality to the public and mark the beginning of its on-chain economy.

    #KiteAI #PayPal
