AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 3:00
    Is Bitcoin on track to outperform this October? Will it leapfrog gold? Will the Fed help Bitcoin bulls?
    Advertisement
    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    October has been historically the most bullish month for Bitcoin, which earned the month the now-overused "Uptober" moniker within the cryptocurrency community. 

    The month does live up to its facetious name, given that it has managed to remain in the green for seven years in a row. 

    In 2023, Bitcoin surged by 28.5% in October. In 2021, the leading cryptocurrency soared by nearly 40%.

    HOT Stories
    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms First Golden Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Downtrend Ending, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $120,000, Eyes New ATH — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Praises CFTC Chair Frontrunner

    There were only two years when Bitcoin was in the red in October (2018 and 2014). Both times, the cryptocurrency was in the middle of rather brutal bear markets that followed the speculative bubbles of 2013 and 2017. 

    Advertisement

    After a strong start, Bitcoin seems to be on track to extend the streak. 

    https://www.coinglass.com/today

    Macro picture

    According to Polymarket bettors, there is a 94% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates at the September meeting. 

    Market participants are overwhelmingly betting on a total of three rate cuts in 2025. 
    https://polymarket.com/event/how-many-fed-rate-cuts-in-2025

    Fed rate cuts, which will make borrowing cheaper, are expected to further bolster risk assets. 
    At the same time, there is also a lot of uncertainty about the economic impact of the ongoing government shutdown in the U.S. 

    The U.S. stock market experienced a substantial correction during the longest shutdown to date that took place from Dec. 22, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019. Back then, Bitcoin was in the late stage of a truly grueling bear market. However, the impact of this shutdown could be dramatically different, and the cryptocurrency is currently approaching a new record high. 

    Traders will have to keep a close eye on key data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics regarding employment and unemployment, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Producer Price Index (PPI), as well as the GDP data.

    Bitcoin/gold correlation 

    Gold has been consistently outperforming Bitcoin this year despite having a significantly bigger market capitalization. As reported by U.Today, Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer previously predicted that gold could pass the baton to its digital rival in the second half of the year, but this has yet to happen. 

    While gold keeps smashing new record highs, Bitcoin's price action remains stubbornly underwhelming as the cryptocurrency remains below its record peak.

    As noted by analyst Chris Burniske,  the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio has slipped back to a historically important support level. 

    This level could be a logical place for a future reversal if it actually manages to catch up with gold this year. 

    ETF bonanza 

    October is also on track to be a historic month for the cryptocurrency sector due to the sheer number of crypto ETFs that are expected to be approved this month. 

    Issuers will be awaiting the SEC's decisions on a slew of altcoin ETFs designed to track such cryptocurrencies as Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and XRP.

    However, the aforementioned government shutdown might delay their approval. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Gold Price #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 4, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 23:26
    XRP and DOGE ETFs Push $500 Million Milestone for U.S. Investment Fund
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 4, 2025 - 3:00
    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Oct 4, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 23:26
    XRP and DOGE ETFs Push $500 Million Milestone for U.S. Investment Fund
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all