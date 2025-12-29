XRP Flips Bitcoin in Institutional Fund Flows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has flipped the leading cryptocurrency asset, Bitcoin (BTC), in terms of institutional flow, as it continues to attract attention since its launch. CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill highlighted this development in a blog post .

XRP tops weekly institutional inflows with $70.2 million

Notably, in the previous week, within seven days, XRP recorded $70.2 million in inflows from institutional investors . This makes XRP the top performer in terms of funds inflow into the cryptocurrency market within the time frame.

XRP’s inflows eclipsed those of notable market leaders like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Solana, which closed the week in the green, managed an inflow of $7.5 million, which is over $62 million less than the amount of XRP gained.

The development signals strong institutional attention for XRP, which could imply confidence on the part of these investors. It is worth noting that the interest comes despite XRP’s current performance below $2.

The price fluctuation has not stopped capital inflow, as these market participants consider the dip a buying opportunity.

As of press time, XRP exchanged hands at $1.86, which represents a slight 0.05% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin earlier climbed to an intraday peak of $1.91 but could not attempt the $2 resistance despite a spike in volume.

Currently, trading volume has soared by 84.11% to $1.96 billion within the same time frame. The development indicates growing traction of XRP and possible accumulation as investors take advantage of the price.

Bitcoin sees massive outflows as market sentiment weakens

Comparatively, Bitcoin recorded the highest outflow. Within seven days, a total of $443 million flowed out of the asset. The massive outflow, which increased around yuletide, comes as Bitcoin continued its price consolidation below $90,000.

Overall, crypto products saw a cumulative $446 million in weekly outflow. This has pushed the outflow since Oct. 10 to date to $3.2 billion. The development signals that the broader market sentiment in the crypto space remains weak.

Out of the $446 million outflow from the sector, the largest outflow occurred from exchanges in the United States. The U.S. suffered $460 million in outflows, followed by Switzerland with $14.2 million. On inflows, Germany’s exchanges recorded $35.7 million to minimize the massive bleeding.

The development reveals that investor sentiment remains low, and market recovery is still slow. Some traders are looking forward to an uptick in 2026.