Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Institutional Fund Flows

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 15:38
    XRP helped sustain market as broader crypto funds recorded over $446 million in inflows.
    Advertisement
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Institutional Fund Flows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has flipped the leading cryptocurrency asset, Bitcoin (BTC), in terms of institutional flow, as it continues to attract attention since its launch. CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill highlighted this development in a blog post.

    Advertisement

    XRP tops weekly institutional inflows with $70.2 million

    Notably, in the previous week, within seven days, XRP recorded $70.2 million in inflows from institutional investors. This makes XRP the top performer in terms of funds inflow into the cryptocurrency market within the time frame.

    XRP’s inflows eclipsed those of notable market leaders like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Solana, which closed the week in the green, managed an inflow of $7.5 million, which is over $62 million less than the amount of XRP gained.

    The development signals strong institutional attention for XRP, which could imply confidence on the part of these investors. It is worth noting that the interest comes despite XRP’s current performance below $2. 

    The price fluctuation has not stopped capital inflow, as these market participants consider the dip a buying opportunity.

    As of press time, XRP exchanged hands at $1.86, which represents a slight 0.05% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin earlier climbed to an intraday peak of $1.91 but could not attempt the $2 resistance despite a spike in volume.

    Currently, trading volume has soared by 84.11% to $1.96 billion within the same time frame. The development indicates growing traction of XRP and possible accumulation as investors take advantage of the price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/29/2025 - 12:49
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Secured?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Bitcoin sees massive outflows as market sentiment weakens

    Comparatively, Bitcoin recorded the highest outflow. Within seven days, a total of $443 million flowed out of the asset. The massive outflow, which increased around yuletide, comes as Bitcoin continued its price consolidation below $90,000.

    Overall, crypto products saw a cumulative $446 million in weekly outflow. This has pushed the outflow since Oct. 10 to date to $3.2 billion. The development signals that the broader market sentiment in the crypto space remains weak.

    Out of the $446 million outflow from the sector, the largest outflow occurred from exchanges in the United States. The U.S. suffered $460 million in outflows, followed by Switzerland with $14.2 million. On inflows, Germany’s exchanges recorded $35.7 million to minimize the massive bleeding.

    The development reveals that investor sentiment remains low, and market recovery is still slow. Some traders are looking forward to an uptick in 2026.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:38
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Institutional Fund Flows
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:09
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:38
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Institutional Fund Flows
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 15:30
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD