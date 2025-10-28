AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Nonsense': Binance's CZ Responds to Speculation of 190-Billion-Yuan Net Worth

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 13:01
    Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has reacted to recent speculation of having a net worth of 190 billion yuan, per a rich list that ranks the richest individuals.
    Advertisement
    'Nonsense': Binance's CZ Responds to Speculation of 190-Billion-Yuan Net Worth
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has reacted to recent speculation suggesting his estimated net worth is at 190 billion yuan.

    Advertisement

    An Asian news outlet had reported that Zhao ranked 13th on the Hurun Rich List, a ranking of the richest individuals in China with wealth of 190 billion yuan, up about 41% from last year.

    According to the report, on the 2025 Hurun Rich List released by the Hurun Research Institute, Zhao ranked 13th on the list with a worth of 190 billion yuan, up three places from last year and increasing by about 41% from the previous year.

    HOT Stories
    PayPal to Become First Wallet in ChatGPT Thanks to New Deal With OpenAI
    Morning Crypto Report: $1 Billion XRP Secured, Litecoin Price Spikes Ahead of ETF Launch, Zcash (ZEC) Overbought: Warning
    First Bitcoiner to Go to Space Slams BIP-444: 'A Bad Idea'
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Destroyed $600,000,000 Resistance Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Battle Next, Is Ethereum's (ETH) $4,200 Temporary?

    However, Zhao quickly dismissed the report, responding in a tweet written in Chinese. The tweet, if translated, means "Nonsense, divide by 100 and that's about right," which might imply that the figure quoted by the Hurun Rich list was incorrect and much higher than his actual net worth.

    Advertisement

    Going by the Binance founder's tweet, a division of 190 billion yuan by 100 might imply 190 million, but this remains unconfirmed, as Zhao did not specifically state his net worth in the tweet.

    CZ's estimated net worth?

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is ranked 26th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (a daily ranking of the world’s richest people) with an estimated net worth of $65.4 billion as of Oct. 28, 2025, with a $4 billion increase year to date.

    If this is taken to mean that the Binance founder is worth $65.4 billion, converted to Chinese yuan at current rates yields 464.29 million (464,290,950,000) yuan, which might suggest how much Zhao is worth in yuan. This remains much lower than the 190 billion yuan quoted by the Hurun rich list.

    However, all figures indicating the net worth of the Binance founder remain speculation, as some sources quote higher figures; for instance, Forbes gives the estimated net worth of the Binance founder as $88 billion. The exact net worth of the Binance founder remains unknown.

    #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 12:09
    Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 Is Next Price Target, Institutional Flows Show
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 10:59
    PayPal to Become First Wallet in ChatGPT Thanks to New Deal With OpenAI
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    MWX to Launch First AI Token Marketplace on Aerodrome, Expanding Global SME Access
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 13:01
    'Nonsense': Binance's CZ Responds to Speculation of 190-Billion-Yuan Net Worth
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 12:09
    Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 Is Next Price Target, Institutional Flows Show
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 28, 2025 - 10:59
    PayPal to Become First Wallet in ChatGPT Thanks to New Deal With OpenAI
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all