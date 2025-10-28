'Nonsense': Binance's CZ Responds to Speculation of 190-Billion-Yuan Net Worth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has reacted to recent speculation suggesting his estimated net worth is at 190 billion yuan.

Advertisement

An Asian news outlet had reported that Zhao ranked 13th on the Hurun Rich List, a ranking of the richest individuals in China with wealth of 190 billion yuan, up about 41% from last year.

According to the report, on the 2025 Hurun Rich List released by the Hurun Research Institute, Zhao ranked 13th on the list with a worth of 190 billion yuan, up three places from last year and increasing by about 41% from the previous year.

However, Zhao quickly dismissed the report, responding in a tweet written in Chinese. The tweet, if translated, means "Nonsense, divide by 100 and that's about right," which might imply that the figure quoted by the Hurun Rich list was incorrect and much higher than his actual net worth.

Advertisement

Going by the Binance founder's tweet, a division of 190 billion yuan by 100 might imply 190 million, but this remains unconfirmed, as Zhao did not specifically state his net worth in the tweet.

CZ's estimated net worth?

Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is ranked 26th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (a daily ranking of the world’s richest people) with an estimated net worth of $65.4 billion as of Oct. 28, 2025, with a $4 billion increase year to date.

If this is taken to mean that the Binance founder is worth $65.4 billion, converted to Chinese yuan at current rates yields 464.29 million (464,290,950,000) yuan, which might suggest how much Zhao is worth in yuan. This remains much lower than the 190 billion yuan quoted by the Hurun rich list.

However, all figures indicating the net worth of the Binance founder remain speculation, as some sources quote higher figures; for instance, Forbes gives the estimated net worth of the Binance founder as $88 billion. The exact net worth of the Binance founder remains unknown.