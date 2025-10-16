No, XRP Is Not Leaving 1 Million Club

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Critical psychological and technical thresholds are still being defended by XRP, which is still within its established trading range despite recent volatility. On-chain and network activity data indicate that the situation is not as bearish as surface-level price action suggests, despite the fact that panic broke out following the token’s decline below $2.

XRP recovers from lows

Market-wise, XRP has slightly recovered from its $2.30 lows to hover just above the 200-day moving average, which is a crucial long-term support level. Crucially, the price has not lost its structural floor, but the larger structure still shows a descending consolidation pattern following the July breakout. The market remains in a healthy correction phase rather than a breakdown scenario, as long as XRP remains above $2.30-$2.40.

On-chain operations help to maintain this resilience. The XRP Ledger metrics data indicates that transaction volumes are still high, currently hovering around 1.59 million transactions per day. XRP is still a member of the 1 Million Transactions Club, even though the live data currently shows about 800,000 transactions.

This number is pending and usually finalizes over one million transactions daily once full confirmation cycles are finished. The high transaction throughput refutes any assertions of declining relevance or demand, and highlights steady network utilization.

Activity still there

Likewise, the number of newly activated accounts continues to demonstrate consistent activity. On Oct. 15, more than 4,400 new accounts were created. This suggests that despite price changes, user adoption has not been hampered. The fact that activity levels stay close to the monthly average indicates that there is a healthy churn of users and transactions within XRP’s on-chain ecosystem.

Stable network participation and consistent transaction counts show that the foundations of XRP are still in place. Even though speculative volatility has caused price pressure, participants and long-term holders are not leaving. The next significant technical test for XRP is located close to $2.70, where the 50-day and 100-day EMAs converge. A break above this area might rekindle the momentum in the direction of the upper trendline, which is located between $2.85 and $2.90.

XRP is not leaving the 1 Million Transactions Club in terms of market resilience or on-chain activity. The asset maintains the structural and network stability required to maintain its place in the larger crypto landscape, even in the face of brief volatility.