    CZ: Binance Never Delisted XRP

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 15:56
    CZ has recalled that Binance never delisted XRP when Ripple got attacked
    CZ: Binance Never Delisted XRP
    Changpeng Zhao, former chief executive officer at the Binance exchange, stated that the exchange never delisted the XRP token after Ripple got "attacked" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

    CZ has added that the exchange has listed all coins with a market cap of over $100 billion. 

    Strong projects don't have to pay

    Recently, CZ made rather dismissive comments about how strong projects do not actually have to pay to get listed. Those who are compliant about "fees" or airdrops should focus on building some "real value."

    The comment was made in response to Limitless Labs CEO CJ Hetherington revealing Binance's non-negotiable demands for an "alpha listing," which is early access to spot trading on the popular trading platform. 

    Hetherington (@cjhtech) alleged that projects had to distribute 4% of the total supply to Binance users to be free in the form of a promotional airdrop. Another 1% of the tokens had to be handed to Binance for marketing. Binance also allegedly demands a $250,000 security deposit and a $2 million BNB security deposit for spot listing as collateral. 

    The Limitless Labs CEO claims that developing a project on Base, Coinbase's layer-2 blockchain, would make more sense. Base creator Jesse Pollak also took a dig at Binance, arguing that it should cost $0 to list a token. 

    Sour grapes? 

    CZ responded to the allegations by accusing Hetherington of having a "loser mentality." 

    He further explained that the fees apply only to high-risk listings. Moreover, Binance co-founder He Yi stressed that the deposits are refundable. 

    #Changpeng Zhao
