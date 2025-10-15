Pro-Crypto Lawyer Confirms Using XRP for Payment

Advertisement

Bill Morgan, a prominent pro-crypto lawyer, has joined a recent debate on XRP’s use case as a means of payment, where he confirmed in a recent X post that he has personally used XRP to make a direct payment.

The post came in response to a viral poll on X (formerly Twitter), created as a community survey asking whether members of the XRP community have ever used XRP to directly pay for a product or service.

XRP as a viable means of payment

The survey emphasized that direct payments could be made either via a POS system where available or through a supported debit/credit card such as Uphold or Gemini. Bill Morgan issued a simple and straightforward “Yes” to the question, further stirring discussions about XRP’s real-world utility.

Morgan’s response strongly confirms XRP’s viability for real payments, signaling the asset’s growing real-world adoption amid recurring market uncertainties.

With Ripple pushing the leading altcoin to efficiently serve institutional and cross-border payments, XRP is increasingly gaining credibility as a true payment digital asset.

Although XRP has recently faced a massive price correction that sent its price back to the $1 level, investors appear to be staying resilient regarding the asset’s long-term prospects, thanks to its growing adoption as a medium of payment.

XRP payments drop 36% in 24 hours

Despite the positive enthusiasm stirred by the poll and Bill Morgan’s confirmation, XRP has yet to recover in its payment activity amid the negative price trend facing the broader crypto market in recent days.

With XRP struggling to reclaim $2.50, the altcoin has seen a notable decline in its on-chain activities, as data from on-chain analytics platform XRPSCAN shows that XRP payments have fallen from 659,316 transactions recorded yesterday to 421,488 today.

While this marks a 36.08% decline in XRP payments, it appears the negative market trend has stirred doubts, causing holders to hold back on using XRP for payments.

Nonetheless, many perceive this as a short-term fluctuation in usage and remain confident in XRP’s long-term adoption, which continues to look promising.