    No, Bitcoin Is Not Forming 'Cup and Handle' Pattern to $500,000, Says Peter Brandt

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 16:00
    Peter Brandt rejects the $500,000 BTC "Cup & Handle" theory. Unlike gold's rally by 180%, he claims Bitcoin's chart structure fails to qualify.
    No, Bitcoin Is Not Forming 'Cup and Handle' Pattern to $500,000, Says Peter Brandt
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Peter Brandt, a market analyst considered a legend of the financial markets with almost 50 years of trading experience, has issued a strong rebuttal of a popular online prediction claiming that Bitcoin is set to rise to $500,000. The main argument used by optimists was the “cup and handle” pattern, which previously pushed gold to record highs earlier in 2025. 

    After examining the proposed BTC prediction, Brandt stated categorically that this does not qualify as a “cup and handle” pattern in any way. It can be assumed that his criticism is based on the strict rules of classical technical analysis, according to which the current chart structure does not meet the parameters of the pattern. 

    In other words, Brandt insists that the foundation on which expectations of Bitcoin reaching half a million dollars is built is incorrect if it relies solely on this pattern.

    Interestingly, he even suggested that the authors of the prediction "read some good books," hinting at an amateur interpretation of chart models.

    "Digital gold" analogy fails, according to Brandt

    As already mentioned, interest in this pattern was fueled by the recent success of gold. The precious metal completed the formation of a global cup that lasted 13 years from the 2011 peak and broke out of the handle above the level of $2,075 per troy ounce. The result was a powerful rally, and as of March 2026 gold is trading at $5,171.

    As for Bitcoin, some people see a handle, which Brandt has already rejected, while for others it is simply volatility within the $60,000 to $70,000 range. What remains important is that the market veteran warns market participants against excessive optimism based on incorrectly identified patterns, even if digital gold is trying to replicate the path of real gold.

