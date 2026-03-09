AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $28 Million in Dogecoin (DOGE) Leave Kraken for Unknown Wallet Ahead of Wednesday CPI Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 15:55
    Transfer of $28 million in Dogecoin (DOGE) from Kraken to a private wallet has been detected. Explore how this whale activity aligns with market expectations ahead of Wednesday's US CPI inflation report.
    Advertisement
    $28 Million in Dogecoin (DOGE) Leave Kraken for Unknown Wallet Ahead of Wednesday CPI Report
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Today Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded major activity that appears to be of institutional scale. While the crypto community discusses upcoming macroeconomic data from the United States, an unknown whale withdrew more than 314.5 million DOGE from the U.S.-based exchange Kraken, equivalent to $28.4 million, as per Whale Alert.

    Advertisement

    It is important to look at the context of the meme coin’s price. According to the Binance DOGE/USDT chart, the asset is currently trading slightly above nine cents, holding above a critical support level. After a prolonged correction since autumn 2025, the asset’s volatility has fallen to very low levels.

    The withdrawal of such a large amount to an unknown wallet may indicate that large players view current price levels as a favorable zone for accumulating Dogecoin.

    HOT Stories
    20,000,000th Bitcoin Finally Mined, How Much BTC Is Left After Major Milestone? Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (BTC)

    Role of February CPI data in Dogecoin’s price outlook

    The timing of the transaction also adds significance. On Wednesday, March 11, U.S. consumer price index data for February will be released. Inflation data directly influences the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates.

    Advertisement

    If inflation comes in below expectations, it could trigger renewed risk appetite and push DOGE toward a test of the psychological 10 cent level, which would be about 11% higher than the current price.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Daily Chart with Whale Alert Post, Source: TradingView

    Therefore, withdrawing coins from an exchange right now may represent a strategic move. In other words, the whale may be removing liquidity from the order book in preparation for possible volatility after the report is published.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/09/2026 - 12:01
    XRP Suffers $30.3 Million Blow From ETFs, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Available in Europe by Coinbase? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at 37% Breakout Chance: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    The movement of 314 million DOGE from a major exchange such as Kraken reduces potential selling pressure. However, the market still needs a catalyst. 

    Whether that catalyst will be Wednesday’s CPI report or whether Dogecoin will continue consolidating below the 10 cent level will be determined by the market’s reaction over the next few days.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu 658% Jump in Spot Flows as Activity Picks up for SHIB
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 20:22
    'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:55
    $28 Million in Dogecoin (DOGE) Leave Kraken for Unknown Wallet Ahead of Wednesday CPI Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu 658% Jump in Spot Flows as Activity Picks up for SHIB
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all