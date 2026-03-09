$28 Million in Dogecoin (DOGE) Leave Kraken for Unknown Wallet Ahead of Wednesday CPI Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded major activity that appears to be of institutional scale. While the crypto community discusses upcoming macroeconomic data from the United States, an unknown whale withdrew more than 314.5 million DOGE from the U.S.-based exchange Kraken, equivalent to $28.4 million, as per Whale Alert.

It is important to look at the context of the meme coin’s price. According to the Binance DOGE/USDT chart, the asset is currently trading slightly above nine cents, holding above a critical support level. After a prolonged correction since autumn 2025, the asset’s volatility has fallen to very low levels.

The withdrawal of such a large amount to an unknown wallet may indicate that large players view current price levels as a favorable zone for accumulating Dogecoin.

Role of February CPI data in Dogecoin’s price outlook

The timing of the transaction also adds significance. On Wednesday, March 11, U.S. consumer price index data for February will be released. Inflation data directly influences the Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates.

If inflation comes in below expectations, it could trigger renewed risk appetite and push DOGE toward a test of the psychological 10 cent level, which would be about 11% higher than the current price.

DOGE/USDT Daily Chart with Whale Alert Post, Source: TradingView

Therefore, withdrawing coins from an exchange right now may represent a strategic move. In other words, the whale may be removing liquidity from the order book in preparation for possible volatility after the report is published.

The movement of 314 million DOGE from a major exchange such as Kraken reduces potential selling pressure. However, the market still needs a catalyst.

Whether that catalyst will be Wednesday’s CPI report or whether Dogecoin will continue consolidating below the 10 cent level will be determined by the market’s reaction over the next few days.