Nexchain (NEX) Pre-Sale Expects Inflows from Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM) Audiences

The third quarter of 2025 has started with a more active market, and now the focus is on some altcoins that have demonstrated good growth. Tron (TRX), Stellar (XLM), and Chainlink (LINK) are some of the top performers while Nexchain (NEX) pre-sale gains traction. Each of these crypto presale tokens or established assets presents a unique value proposition to investors watching the evolving blockchain space.

TRON and Stellar (XLM) highlight blockchain’s evolving utility

TRON (TRX) continues to enhance its relevance in the Web3 space. The network boasts over 2,500 transactions per second and supports a wide array of decentralized applications and stablecoins. Moreover, its roadmap aims to improve scalability and increase integration with artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Recent market activity shows TRON investors booked over $1.4 billion in profits on Tuesday. This marked the second-highest profit event of 2025 for TRX, according to Glassnode data. However, the asset maintained its price level near $0.33, suggesting continued investor confidence in the platform’s long-term value.

Stellar (XLM) price action looks strong

Stellar (XLM), another established player, is focused on modernizing cross-border payments. The blockchain's recent Protocol 20 upgrade has introduced smart contract functionality through the Soroban engine. Consequently, Stellar has strengthened its ability to support DeFi and tokenized assets with fast transaction speeds and low fees.

Analyst projections for XLM remain cautiously optimistic, with price expectations ranging between $0.258 and $0.394. Although the token saw a 16.78% decline over the past month, forecasts suggest a potential 41.25% ROI in upcoming sessions, pointing to a possible trend reversal.

Nexchain (NEX) advances to Stage 24 of pre-sale

Nexchain (NEX) has positioned itself as a high-potential player among current presale cryptocurrency projects. It is building a Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure integrated with artificial intelligence. The project is designed to enhance transaction efficiency, scalability, and cross-chain compatibility for future decentralized applications.

This week, Nexchain advances its crypto presales to Stage 24. The current presale token crypto price is $0.096. The team has resolved earlier platform issues and confirmed the public testnet launch is scheduled for August 8, 2025.

Furthermore, Nexchain is offering an airdrop initiative with a $5 million pool. Weekly rewards are distributed to community participants, further encouraging engagement with this top presale crypto project. The ecosystem also includes daily reward incentives to token holders, which is in line with the trends in successful presale tokens crypto platforms.

Additionally, Nexchain integrates AI for use in finance, healthcare, logistics, and other sectors. Smart contracts are designed to operate cross-chain, which increases interoperability and use cases. These features support Nexchain’s potential to evolve into a real-world solution beyond speculative trading.

As more crypto presale platforms launch in 2025, Nexchain stands out due to its combination of technological depth and market readiness. Its roadmap includes AI automation tools, cross-chain operations, and real-time dApp functionality—all critical in today’s blockchain landscape.

The release of Nexchain’s updated whitepaper this week provides more detailed insights into its governance structure, AI framework, and token utility model. This document will help investors understand how the platform aims to maintain sustainability and growth over the long term.

With presale tokens crypto price still under $0.10, and a 3x upside potential at launch, Nexchain has gained traction on several top presale crypto sites . It has been featured in presale crypto tokens lists as one of the most promising new crypto coins in presale.

Conclusion

Nexchain (NEX), with its AI-driven blockchain, testnet launch, and ongoing airdrop program, positions itself as one of the most promising crypto presale tokens in Q3 2025. While Stellar (XLM) and Chainlink (LINK) continue to show strong utility and market relevance, Nexchain’s growth potential and under $0.10 entry point give it a competitive edge. As presale interest rises, Nexchain could realistically lead the next wave of high-performing crypto presale projects.