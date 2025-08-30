New BTC Whale Grabs $163.5 Million Bitcoin Through Crypto Legend's Broker

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analytics X account @Lookonchain has reported that a few hours ago today, several massive Bitcoin purchases took place, resulting in the emergence of a new BTC whale.

That accumulation was made through a crypto broker of a legendary crypto investor, Mike Novogratz.

Galaxy Digital helps whale buy Bitcoin

Lookonchain has revealed that several transactions took place with the help of Novogratz-founded Galaxy Digital, and they carried around 500 BTC each.

In total, the new whale now owns 1,506 Bitcoins worth approximately $163.5 million in fiat.

Satoshi-era whale sells Bitcoin to buy Ethereum

The same data platform as above reported that a Satoshi-era Bitcoin holder has sold a massive 2,000 BTC worth $221 million to buy some more Ethereum with the proceeds of this sale.

He immediately acquired 49,850 ETH for $219 million. With his recent Ethereum purchases, this wallet now holds a mammoth 691,358 ETH, equal to $3 billion.