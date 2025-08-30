Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    New BTC Whale Grabs $163.5 Million Bitcoin Through Crypto Legend's Broker

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 30/08/2025 - 14:09
    Recent analytics report reveals that new Bitcoin whale has emerged with almost $200 million worth of BTC
    Advertisement
    New BTC Whale Grabs $163.5 Million Bitcoin Through Crypto Legend's Broker
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Crypto analytics X account @Lookonchain has reported that a few hours ago today, several massive Bitcoin purchases took place, resulting in the emergence of a new BTC whale.

    That accumulation was made through a crypto broker of a legendary crypto investor, Mike Novogratz.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/30/2025 - 07:37
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Drive, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Everything Next Week, XRP Crash to $2.50 Incoming?
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Fork, RLUSD Becomes Key Feature on Aave’s Lending Platform, Cardano Eyes Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest

    Galaxy Digital helps whale buy Bitcoin

    Lookonchain has revealed that several transactions took place with the help of Novogratz-founded Galaxy Digital, and they carried around 500 BTC each.

    Advertisement

    In total, the new whale now owns 1,506 Bitcoins worth approximately $163.5 million in fiat.

    Satoshi-era whale sells Bitcoin to buy Ethereum

    The same data platform as above reported that a Satoshi-era Bitcoin holder has sold a massive 2,000 BTC worth $221 million to buy some more Ethereum with the proceeds of this sale.

    He immediately acquired 49,850 ETH for $219 million. With his recent Ethereum purchases, this wallet now holds a mammoth 691,358 ETH, equal to $3 billion.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales #Galaxy Digital #Mike Novogratz
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 14:01
    Shiba Inu Sees Sudden 10% Price Surge on Coinbase, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 13:36
    Crazy 9,628% Liquidation Imbalance Sets XRP on Potential Rebound Path
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 14:09
    New BTC Whale Grabs $163.5 Million Bitcoin Through Crypto Legend's Broker
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 14:01
    Shiba Inu Sees Sudden 10% Price Surge on Coinbase, What's Going On?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 30, 2025 - 13:36
    Crazy 9,628% Liquidation Imbalance Sets XRP on Potential Rebound Path
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all