AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Neo Reports $460 Million Treasury, Plans Further Network Decentralization

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 14:13
    Neo has published a financial report detailing the blockchain platform’s treasury position and plans to expand transparency and technological development, including a new AI-focused network strategy.
    Advertisement
    Neo Reports $460 Million Treasury, Plans Further Network Decentralization
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Neo, an open-source blockchain platform developed through a community-driven ecosystem, has released a financial report summarizing the financial position of its supporting organizations and outlining priorities for the next phase of network development.

    Advertisement

    The document provides data on treasury holdings, investment activity, and operational revenue streams accumulated since the project began as AntShares in 2014.

    According to the report, the combined treasury of the Neo Foundation and Neo Global Development (NGD) reached approximately $460.8 million by the end of 2025. 

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report Hayes Issues Dire Warning About Bitcoin's Impressive Price Rally

    The organizations hold assets across several categories, including BTC, NEO, GAS, and cash equivalents such as stablecoins. Of the total amount, 49% is managed by the Neo Foundation and 51% by NGD.

    Advertisement

    The report indicates that the ecosystem’s asset base expanded from $5.2 million in 2014 to roughly $461 million in 2025, representing an increase of about 8,862% over the period. Neo attributes this growth to a combination of network-generated revenue and treasury management strategies rather than the continued sale of early token allocations.

    A portion of the treasury accumulation comes from on-chain activity. The report notes that approximately 43.4 million GAS tokens were generated through network operations.

    Additional contributions include $40.2 million returned to the treasury after the liquidation of NGC Fund 1 and roughly $100 million raised through the sale of 35,000 ETH in 2025. The ecosystem has also accumulated 1,112 BTC through operational and treasury strategies.

    Advertisement

    Investment activity remains part of Neo’s broader ecosystem development approach. Since 2017, the organization has deployed about $53.3 million into more than 60 projects through the NGC and Neo Eco funds. The liquidation of NGC Fund 1 in 2022 returned assets to the treasury, which were subsequently incorporated into the broader reserve structure.

    The report also outlines governance and transparency initiatives. Beginning in 2026, Neo plans to introduce a formal annual reporting framework covering treasury holdings and operational finances. The organization states that external audit firms have been engaged to review and verify asset holdings as part of this process.

    According to Neo founder Da Hongfei, the organization intends to continue focusing on long-term development and infrastructure resilience as the network moves into its next stage.

    “From the beginning of Neo’s journey in 2014, our focus has always been on building for the long-term,” said Da Hongfei. “We have experienced both growth and challenges, and each cycle has strengthened our commitment to transparency and resilience. Looking ahead into 2026, we see a clear opportunity to further mature the network, expand the ecosystem, strengthen governance, and continue to build a strong foundation for the years ahead.”

    Alongside financial disclosures, the report describes areas of technological expansion being explored by the ecosystem. One of the initiatives under consideration is an AI-oriented infrastructure model referred to as an “agent-first” chain.

    Neo’s AI strategy

    Neo’s AI strategy reflects a broader shift in how blockchain networks may be used as artificial intelligence systems become more autonomous. Large AI models and software agents are increasingly expected to interact with digital infrastructure directly, including payment rails, data markets, and automated services. In this scenario, machines rather than humans initiate and execute transactions.

    Most existing blockchain networks were designed primarily for direct human interaction, where users manually sign transactions and interact with decentralized applications. Neo’s development roadmap assumes that future activity could increasingly come from software agents operating on behalf of individuals or organizations.

    The initiative, referred to as Neo X, is intended to provide infrastructure tailored for this type of machine-driven environment. In the proposed model, AI agents would be able to interact with smart contracts, manage assets, and coordinate transactions across decentralized services. 

    Users could communicate instructions to their personal agents in natural language, with those agents then executing the required operations on-chain.

    The design relies on a multi-layer structure intended to support core capabilities required for autonomous systems, including communication between agents, data storage, privacy mechanisms, and reliable execution of on-chain tasks.

    #Neo
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 13:18
    Bitcoin Whales Place Strong Bids at $71,000, Price Scenarios to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 12:08
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 13:18
    Bitcoin Whales Place Strong Bids at $71,000, Price Scenarios to Watch
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 12:08
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:15
    Bitcoin OG Deposits 500 BTC to Binance as BTC Price Tops $74,000
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all