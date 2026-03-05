Neo Reports $460 Million Treasury, Plans Further Network Decentralization

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neo , an open-source blockchain platform developed through a community-driven ecosystem, has released a financial report summarizing the financial position of its supporting organizations and outlining priorities for the next phase of network development.

The document provides data on treasury holdings, investment activity, and operational revenue streams accumulated since the project began as AntShares in 2014.

According to the report, the combined treasury of the Neo Foundation and Neo Global Development (NGD) reached approximately $460.8 million by the end of 2025.

The organizations hold assets across several categories, including BTC, NEO, GAS, and cash equivalents such as stablecoins. Of the total amount, 49% is managed by the Neo Foundation and 51% by NGD.

The report indicates that the ecosystem’s asset base expanded from $5.2 million in 2014 to roughly $461 million in 2025, representing an increase of about 8,862% over the period. Neo attributes this growth to a combination of network-generated revenue and treasury management strategies rather than the continued sale of early token allocations.

A portion of the treasury accumulation comes from on-chain activity. The report notes that approximately 43.4 million GAS tokens were generated through network operations.

Additional contributions include $40.2 million returned to the treasury after the liquidation of NGC Fund 1 and roughly $100 million raised through the sale of 35,000 ETH in 2025. The ecosystem has also accumulated 1,112 BTC through operational and treasury strategies.

Investment activity remains part of Neo’s broader ecosystem development approach. Since 2017, the organization has deployed about $53.3 million into more than 60 projects through the NGC and Neo Eco funds. The liquidation of NGC Fund 1 in 2022 returned assets to the treasury, which were subsequently incorporated into the broader reserve structure.

The report also outlines governance and transparency initiatives. Beginning in 2026, Neo plans to introduce a formal annual reporting framework covering treasury holdings and operational finances. The organization states that external audit firms have been engaged to review and verify asset holdings as part of this process.

According to Neo founder Da Hongfei, the organization intends to continue focusing on long-term development and infrastructure resilience as the network moves into its next stage.

“From the beginning of Neo’s journey in 2014, our focus has always been on building for the long-term,” said Da Hongfei. “We have experienced both growth and challenges, and each cycle has strengthened our commitment to transparency and resilience. Looking ahead into 2026, we see a clear opportunity to further mature the network, expand the ecosystem, strengthen governance, and continue to build a strong foundation for the years ahead.”

Alongside financial disclosures, the report describes areas of technological expansion being explored by the ecosystem. One of the initiatives under consideration is an AI-oriented infrastructure model referred to as an “agent-first” chain.

Neo’s AI strategy

Neo’s AI strategy reflects a broader shift in how blockchain networks may be used as artificial intelligence systems become more autonomous. Large AI models and software agents are increasingly expected to interact with digital infrastructure directly, including payment rails, data markets, and automated services. In this scenario, machines rather than humans initiate and execute transactions.

Most existing blockchain networks were designed primarily for direct human interaction, where users manually sign transactions and interact with decentralized applications. Neo’s development roadmap assumes that future activity could increasingly come from software agents operating on behalf of individuals or organizations.

The initiative, referred to as Neo X, is intended to provide infrastructure tailored for this type of machine-driven environment. In the proposed model, AI agents would be able to interact with smart contracts, manage assets, and coordinate transactions across decentralized services.

Users could communicate instructions to their personal agents in natural language, with those agents then executing the required operations on-chain.

The design relies on a multi-layer structure intended to support core capabilities required for autonomous systems, including communication between agents, data storage, privacy mechanisms, and reliable execution of on-chain tasks.