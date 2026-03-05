AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin OG Deposits 500 BTC to Binance as BTC Price Tops $74,000

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 11:15
    On-chain tracker has spotted a Bitcoin OG moving $40 million in BTC to Binance after almost a year of dormancy.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin OG Deposits 500 BTC to Binance as BTC Price Tops $74,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    On-chain data tracker Lookonchain has identified an old Bitcoin whale that has stirred after eight months of inactivity and moved an enormous amount of BTC to the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance.

    $36.4 million in Bitcoin shoveled to Binance by crypto OG

    Lookonchain shared a chart by Arkham Research, showing the details of a large recent Bitcoin transfer to Binance made by a Bitcoin OG after remaining inactive for approximately eight months. The old whale shoveled 500 coins to the world’s most popular crypto exchange. 

    Arkham reveals that this whale bought around 950 BTC eight months ago, likely at around $100,000 per coin. Now, the whale has 450 Bitcoins left in his wallet. This move suggests that the whale has decided to take profit after the fresh Bitcoin price surge to the $74,000 level or that he is simply repositioning his Bitcoin holdings amid Bitcoin’s 28% price decline since the purchase.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 07:49
    Bitcoin Pioneer Nick Szabo Warns Against Using Blockchain for Messages
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    HOT Stories
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report Hayes Issues Dire Warning About Bitcoin's Impressive Price Rally

    Bitcoin outperforming stock market

    Earlier this week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency demonstrated significant resilience, while the leading stock indexes, such as the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, flashed a substantial decline amid the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

    Bitcoin remained at the $65,000 level, while the stocks went down, taking a big dent. By now, BTC has rebounded, briefly reaching the $74,000 level after soaring by 9.48% within a single day, showing a decoupling from stocks. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $72,629 per coin as the hopes of resolving the aforementioned geopolitical conflict have become high. The stock market has followed suit, going back into the green zone.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, some of the large Bitcoin holders — BTC mining companies with assets of more than $8 billion worth of Bitcoin — have begun actively selling their crypto holdings, according to Chinese crypto journalist and insider Colin Wu.

    As for Bitcoin treasury companies, they continue to accumulate BTC, increasing their long-term bet. In particular, Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the biggest among them, announced a large purchase of 3,015 BTC for approximately $204.1 million. The company now brags holding a total of 720,737 Bitcoin valued at $52,363,734,090.

    In a tweet that followed the purchase, Saylor announced that he was himself buying more Bitcoin.

    #Bitcoin #Binance #Cryptocurrency Whales
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:07
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 10:06
    Shiba Inu Prints Mark of the Beast in 666% Futures Flow Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:15
    Bitcoin OG Deposits 500 BTC to Binance as BTC Price Tops $74,000
    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:07
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 10:06
    Shiba Inu Prints Mark of the Beast in 666% Futures Flow Spike
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all