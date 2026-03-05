AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Whales Place Strong Bids at $71,000, Price Scenarios to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 13:18
    Bitcoin whales are creating liquidity again, setting both buy and sell walls to watch.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) might experience price volatility soon given the activities of whales in the ecosystem. As per a new update by on-chain data platform CoinGlass, Bitcoin’s perpetual futures order book reveals that whales have placed a large buy order around $70,000 and $71,000.

    Sell wall at $75,000 could cap Bitcoin's upside

    This strong bid implies that Bitcoin whales are ready to accumulate a large volume of BTC if the price drops toward this range. 

    This development also creates potential downside support for the leading digital asset, which has rallied by over 5.8% in the last seven days.

    According to CoinGlass, whales are active on both sides of the divide. Notably, a sell wall has also emerged between $74,000 and $75,000. 

    This indicates that many large holders have placed sell orders on exchanges and are waiting for Bitcoin to soar to around $75,000 to offload it.

    The development could impact the upward movement of BTC because, as the price approaches that level, it might struggle to go higher. This is as a result of supply overwhelming demand on the market. This could cause strong price resistance for Bitcoin near the $74,000 and $75,000 level.

    The Bitcoin market currently is seeing large holders using the ongoing rally to sell their holdings. They are likely selling to small traders buying the hype that a rebound is under way for the leading digital crypto coin.

    It is worth noting that with Bitcoin trapped between large buyers and big sellers at different price ranges, whales could trigger a "liquidity sweep" in either direction.

    In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has fluctuated between a low of $70,606.34 and a peak of $74,051.81. As of this writing, Bitcoin exchanges hands at $72,807.20, which represents a 1.7% increase within the time frame.

