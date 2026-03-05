Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?

After a brief spike lifted the meme asset above the psychologically significant $0.10 level, Dogecoin gave traders a brief moment of excitement. DOGE was able to remove a zero from its price structure for about eight hours, trading in five-digit territory before rapidly falling back below that level.

Never left bearish market

The broader technical picture still indicates that Dogecoin is still stuck in a wider downtrend, even though the move raised hopes for a possible recovery. As of this writing, DOGE is trading close to $0.096, just below the crucial resistance level of $0.10 that recently rejected the rally.

After a spike in buying pressure drove the price out of the $0.09 area, a short-term breakout took place. Additionally, volume increased during the move, indicating that genuine market participation, rather than thin liquidity, was the driving force behind the rally.

The comeback, though, was only temporary. Sellers reclaimed control and pushed the asset back down once the price hit the $0.10 range. This behavior emphasizes how significant the resistance cluster that has developed there is.

Advertisement

Volatility comes back

Dogecoin's performance over shorter time periods shows a typical spike in volatility after a phase of consolidation. The asset was able to move into a higher price range and momentarily break free from its narrow trading range. However, without more robust structural support from the larger trend, these kinds of brief breakouts frequently find it difficult to maintain momentum.

The primary barrier is still the long-term perspective. Dogecoin is still trading below the 26-day exponential moving average on the daily chart, which has served as a steady resistance level for several months.

Advertisement

The continuous bearish trend has been strengthened by the eventual rejection of every significant attempt to rally close to this indicator. Any upward movement is probably going to be short-lived until DOGE successfully reclaims and maintains above the 26 EMA.

The technical outlook would be greatly enhanced by a confirmed breakout above that level, which might pave the way for a move toward the $0.11-$0.12 region.

As of right now, Dogecoin's brief surge above $0.10 indicates that it can still produce sudden spikes in momentum. However, if the trend does not change structurally, those rallies might keep fading swiftly as sellers protect important resistance levels.