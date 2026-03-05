AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 12:08
    Dogecoin made a breakthrough attempt, but it was not enough to shift the trend.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    After a brief spike lifted the meme asset above the psychologically significant $0.10 level, Dogecoin gave traders a brief moment of excitement. DOGE was able to remove a zero from its price structure for about eight hours, trading in five-digit territory before rapidly falling back below that level.

    Never left bearish market

    The broader technical picture still indicates that Dogecoin is still stuck in a wider downtrend, even though the move raised hopes for a possible recovery. As of this writing, DOGE is trading close to $0.096, just below the crucial resistance level of $0.10 that recently rejected the rally.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    After a spike in buying pressure drove the price out of the $0.09 area, a short-term breakout took place. Additionally, volume increased during the move, indicating that genuine market participation, rather than thin liquidity, was the driving force behind the rally.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report Hayes Issues Dire Warning About Bitcoin's Impressive Price Rally

    The comeback, though, was only temporary. Sellers reclaimed control and pushed the asset back down once the price hit the $0.10 range. This behavior emphasizes how significant the resistance cluster that has developed there is.

    Advertisement

    Volatility comes back

    Dogecoin's performance over shorter time periods shows a typical spike in volatility after a phase of consolidation. The asset was able to move into a higher price range and momentarily break free from its narrow trading range. However, without more robust structural support from the larger trend, these kinds of brief breakouts frequently find it difficult to maintain momentum.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/28/2026 - 11:56
    Dogecoin to Close 5th Month in Losses as Price Falls 14%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The primary barrier is still the long-term perspective. Dogecoin is still trading below the 26-day exponential moving average on the daily chart, which has served as a steady resistance level for several months.

    Advertisement

    The continuous bearish trend has been strengthened by the eventual rejection of every significant attempt to rally close to this indicator. Any upward movement is probably going to be short-lived until DOGE successfully reclaims and maintains above the 26 EMA.

    The technical outlook would be greatly enhanced by a confirmed breakout above that level, which might pave the way for a move toward the $0.11-$0.12 region.

    As of right now, Dogecoin's brief surge above $0.10 indicates that it can still produce sudden spikes in momentum. However, if the trend does not change structurally, those rallies might keep fading swiftly as sellers protect important resistance levels.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:15
    Bitcoin OG Deposits 500 BTC to Binance as BTC Price Tops $74,000
    ByYuri Molchan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:07
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 12:08
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Removed a Zero for Eight Hours, But Will It Return?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:15
    Bitcoin OG Deposits 500 BTC to Binance as BTC Price Tops $74,000
    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 11:07
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all