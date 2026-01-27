Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin's not going to hit $90,000. Ethereum has not moved up in a week. XRP is still holding steady at around $2. If you take a quick look at the charts, you might think nothing is going on. But behind the scenes, things are heating up fast.

Metals just crashed almost as hard as they rallied. One popular trader is looking at $110,000 Bitcoin as the next parabola. Another just dropped a $27 XRP setup backed by eight years of resistance history.

And Ethereum? Bitmine just locked up $6.52 billion in staked ETH while the crowd did nothing. No one's paying attention, and that is exactly when things tend to pop.

TL;DR

Bitcoin could hit $110,000 in Q2 if miner capitulation follows historical patterns.

XRP is below its eight-year resistance, but the chart is set up for a sudden 13x rally.

Ethereum's Bitmine added another $610 million, bringing its locked ETH total to over 2.2 million.

$110,000 BTC by Q2, 2026: Gold just crashed, Bitcoin might explode

Bitcoin is sitting frozen near $88,000, but the trigger might have already been pulled; it just did not come from the crypto world. It came from metals.

Advertisement

Yesterday, gold and silver lost $1.7 trillion in market cap in just 90 minutes, which is one of the biggest reversals in financial history. Candles went vertical, then inverted — a classic example of a blowoff top, where everyone rushes in and realizes there are no more chairs left.

Ansem's thesis starts with everything else breaking down before Bitcoin breaks out. According to him, the formula is: "silver + gold parabola blowoff top, bitcoin $110K by Q2," and the charts may be confirming his setup.

silver+gold parabola blowoff top



bitcoin $110k+ by Q2 pic.twitter.com/agO11A2Gy6 — Ansem (@blknoiz06) January 26, 2026

When the market gets too hot, capital flees, but it does not just disappear. It moves. With BTC already absorbing ETF inflows and hash ribbon metrics screaming miner surrender, the situation is ready to change. The move does not require new funding; it just needs a redirection.

Advertisement

If Bitcoin hits $90,000 and then goes past $91,500, the next level of resistance will not be seen until it reaches $100,000. Above that, the blowoff top zone officially begins.

$27 XRP is not absurd

XRP does not look too promising right now. That is the first thing every chart agrees on. Since hitting $2.35 on Jan. 6, the token dropped almost 19% and is now trading near $1.90, stuck inside a descending channel that has controlled the price since the end of summer. Momentum indicators are still weak, and the 200-day moving average around $1.78 sits directly below the price like a waiting trap.

But there is one chart that just will not go away. According to Ether Guru, XRP is still pushing against an eight-year resistance structure that has stopped every major rally since 2017. That resistance is at around $3.30 to $3.40. XRP did not do well there in 2018, briefly in January 2025 and again in July 2025.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The last time XRP cleared a similar long-term barrier, it jumped vertically as liquidity vanished above resistance. Ether Guru's $27 projection is based on historical expansion ratios.

The second chart tells the uncomfortable part of the story. XRP is still in a downward channel, making lower highs each time. If the 200-day moving average does not hold, there is a good chance the price will drop to around $1.70, and even as low as $1.40, before it starts to bounce back.

$6.52 billion Ethereum staking shock does not move price, but it should

Ethereum just experienced one of the largest accumulations in its staking history, and yet no one cares. Bitmine has locked 2,218,771 ETH — worth $6.52 billion — into staking. Over 52% of their crypto holdings are now staked ETH. It is not just a move. It is a message.

The addition of $610 million in ETH over the past week brings their 60-day accumulation to over 517,000 ETH.

However, ETH has not moved. The price is still flirting with $2,900, as if none of this matters.

The parabolic and continued surge in gold and silver are overshadowing the inherently strengthening fundamentals of crypto, particularly Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). Davos 2026 highlighted financial institutions are set to build on ethereum and smart blockchains, qnd when fundamentals go "up and to the right," it's only a matter of time before price follows - Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee, Jan. 27 on X

Why? Because, right now, crypto is not part of the global attention economy. The narratives that usually drive inflows — tech, freedom, and inflation hedges — are overshadowed by metal rallies, Iranian escalations, Greenland's shocking policies and the media's obsession with generative AI.

Tom Lee’s prediction of an ETH price of $7,000-$9,000 by January failed not because his theory was flawed but because the attention had shifted elsewhere. Bitmine is preparing for return of focus.

Once Ethereum reenters the news cycle, this locked supply will become a pressure point.

What's next for the crypto market?

Although there are no breakout catalysts scheduled for the end of January, the structure of the crypto market is primed for movement; it just has not decided which headline will light the fuse.

Bitcoin needs to surpass $90,000 and reach $94,000 to validate the $110,000 thesis. Assuming ETF flows hold and the macro environment does not destroy investor sentiment next week — especially regarding the U.S. funding vote on Jan. 30 — there is room for Bitcoin to surge.

XRP is split in two: the chart indicates a breakdown, while the resistance zone indicates a breakout.

Ethereum will not move until people remember it exists. However, $6.52 billion staked is not a number that will go unnoticed forever. Bitmine has already cast its vote.