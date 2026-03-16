AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to $90,000? Top Analyst Outlines Bullish Case Following Recent Breakout

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 16/03/2026 - 17:39
    Bitcoin has staged a "textbook" technical breakout from a grueling horizontal channel, clearing the $74,000 mark and putting a $90,000 price target firmly in play.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $90,000? Top Analyst Outlines Bullish Case Following Recent Breakout
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    The world’s leading digital asset has finally pulled off a much-anticipated breakout, and some analysts are already announcing their rather aggressive price targets. 

    Advertisement

    Among the most vocal is Will Meade (@thechartdr), a full-time day trader and entrepreneur, who is calling a "textbook" technical breakout with a projected profit target of $90,000.

    For much of February and early March 2026, Bitcoin was trapped in a well-defined horizontal channel (indicated by the blue dashed lines on the chart). 

    Advertisement

    This range-bound environment saw BTC ping-pong between a local floor of $63,000 and a stiff resistance ceiling at $72,800. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Recovery More Than Possible Now: 150% Volume Increase -93% for XRP Price Unlikely: Ripple CTO Emeritus, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Activates 37% Upside Scenario, Most Bitcoin Analysts Strongly Bullish: Morning Crypto Report

    Within this range, we saw multiple "higher lows." In early March, BTC made several attempts to breach the $74,100 level but was repeatedly rejected, leading to a "double top" look that scared away many short-term retail traders.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/15/2026 - 07:30
    Bitcoin's Supply on Exchanges Drops to Lowest Level Since 2017
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Bullish momentum 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $74,290 after the top coin managed to surge above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA 50) at $72,847. The EMA 50 is typically seen as the pivotal price level for mid-term momentum. Closing above this pivotal line would confirm bullish momentum. 

    Meade’s $90,000 target is derived from the "measured move" of the previous consolidation range. 

    When an asset breaks out of a channel, the height of that channel is projected upward from the breakout point. Given the roughly $10,000 depth of the $63,000-$73,000 range, a move to $83K is the first stop, with psychological momentum likely carrying it toward the $90,000-$94,000 zone where the 200-day Moving Average (MA 200) currently sits.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 16:07
    XRP Has Chance to Test $1.80 Resistance on 20% Swing, Bollinger Bands Suggest
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 16:03
    Cardano (ADA) Holds Top 10 Market Cap Rank as OI Surge Offsets Bears
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Skywinex on the Rise of Automated Trading. Why Algorithms Are Reshaping Modern Investing
    Goldfish prepares GFIN governance token launch and ecosystem airdrop as GGBR expands across DeFi
    AGI Society Announces 19th Annual Summit on Human-Level Artificial Intelligence
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 17:39
    Bitcoin to $90,000? Top Analyst Outlines Bullish Case Following Recent Breakout
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 16:07
    XRP Has Chance to Test $1.80 Resistance on 20% Swing, Bollinger Bands Suggest
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 16, 2026 - 16:03
    Cardano (ADA) Holds Top 10 Market Cap Rank as OI Surge Offsets Bears
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all