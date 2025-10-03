AdvertisementAdvert.
    Mono Protocol Launches Its Crypto Presale: What to Know

    By Guest Author
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 14:00
    Mono Protocol launches presale, offering chain abstraction, unified balances, and instant execution across blockchains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Mono Protocol has officially launched its crypto presale, drawing strong early attention from the market. The project reported raising decent sums within the first 24 hours, marking a solid start to its fundraising campaign. 

    Article image
    Image by Mono Protocol

    Breaking barriers in blockchain development

    Developers often face significant challenges when building across multiple chains. Each application must account for separate wallets, different token standards, and fragmented liquidity pools. These complications increase costs and delay deployment. End users also struggle with failed transfers, long delays, and higher transaction fees.

    Mono Protocol introduces chain abstraction to address these issues. Its system enables one account and a single balance to work across supported blockchains. 

    The protocol also leverages Liquidity Lock technology, which separates transaction intent from settlement. This provides cryptographic proof of execution and prevents failed transfers. Meanwhile, routing designed to resist MEV ensures transactions are efficient and protected against value extraction.

    MONO token utility and network participation

    The MONO token plays a central role in the protocol. It introduces universal gas payments, allowing fees to be settled in any token. This eliminates the need for users to hold multiple native tokens when interacting across chains.

    Network operators secure the system through staking and earn a share of protocol revenue. Solvers and routers also participate by posting execution bonds, which guarantee settlement under the Liquidity Lock model. Together, these mechanisms keep the network reliable while aligning incentives for all participants.

    The MONO token also supports governance functions, enabling holders to take part in protocol decisions. As the presale launches, the token is designed not only as a fundraising tool but also as a structural part of the network’s operations.

    Mono Protocol focuses on simplifying development, cutting execution costs, and enabling applications to monetize transactions more effectively. By unifying accounts and balances across blockchains, it offers a smoother user experience and greater efficiency for developers.

    The protocol lowers barriers for developers building across multiple blockchains, while users gain a smoother experience without handling separate wallets or tokens.

    Learn More about Mono Protocol

    Website: https://www.monoprotocol.com/ 

    X: https://x.com/mono_protocol 

    Telegram: https://t.me/monoprotocol_official 

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/monoprotocol/ 

    #Mono Protocol
