BREAKING: Samsung Galaxy Users to Get Free Coinbase One Subscription

South Korean tech behemoth Samsung has expanded its partnership with US exchange Coinbase.

Galaxy users who link through Samsung Wallet will now be able to get free access to Coinbase One, the exchange's premium subscription service, for a total of three months.

The service offers various perks, such as zero trading fees on numerous assets, higher staking rewards, as well as priority customer support and exclusive partner offers.

Galaxy users will also be able to receive a $25 bonus after making their first Coinbase trade via Samsung Wallet.

On top of that, Samsung has announced a deeper integration of crypto, making it possible for users to view crypto alongside other digital essentials.

Coinbase's integration with Samsung Pay was initially announced in July.

Samsung's involvement in crypto space

Samsung is not necessarily new to crypto. In 2019, as reported by U.Today, the tech behemoth the Samsung Blockchain Wallet with the launch of the Galaxy S10.

The following year, it announced a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, whose services got integrated into the wallet.