    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 14:03
    Can bulls keep rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $120,000 until end of week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market remains bullish at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.26% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is bullish as it is about to break the local resistance of $120,577. If it happens, the upward move may continue to the $121,000 area by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main coin is bullish until it is above the $117,622 mark. 

    As there are no reversal signals yet, traders may witness a test of the resistance level of $123,236 over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is approaching the resistance of $123,236. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by growth to a new all-time high.

    Bitcoin is trading at $120,401 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
