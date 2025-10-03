AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 6:09
    Peter Thiel has helped to revive ETH, but Vitalik Buterin says that he is no cypherpunk
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took aim at controversial American entrepreneur Peter Thiel in his recent social media post. 

    "Reminder that Peter Thiel is, to put it mildly, not a cypherpunk," the 31-year-old computer programmer said. 

    Thiel's Straussian views

    He attached an expert who discusses the philosophical framework of American scholar Leo Strauss, which argues in favor of surveillance and establishing a robust Pax Americana with the help of global intelligence cooperation. The text comes from "The Straussian Moment," an influential essay written by Thiel that dissects the philosophical foundations of modern Western politics, criticizing the Enlightenment-era liberalism. 

    HOT Stories
    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?
    'Everything's on Ice': Top Expert Weighs In on ETF Delays
    1,000,000,000 XRP Vanishes From Ripple Escrow, What’s Happening?

    Thiel has been highly influenced by Straussian philosophy. At Stanford, he studied within the intellectual circles of Harry Jaffa and Allan Bloom. He, of course, co-founded The Stanford Review, a controversial conservative paper shaped by Straussian themes. Moreover, Thiel has echoed Strauss's criticism of democracy. 

    Advertisement

    This, of course, fully contradicts the anti-surveillance, anti-centralization cypherpunk ideology that underpins crypto. 

    Making ETH more like BTC?

    Buterin agrees that the Ethereum leadership should be more careful when deciding who they let into their circle. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/16/2025 - 13:19
    Ethereum to $4,000 Possible as Peter Thiel Backs ETH Treasury-Focused Bitmine
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    It is worth noting that Thiel holds a 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which is the largest corporate holder of Ethereum (ETH). On top of that, he also has a 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, which is another prominent ETH treasury firm. 

    In fact, Buterin has spoken out in favor of "gradual ossification" of Ethereum, which means that large changes would be met with a lot of caution once scaling and tech cleanup are done. 

    #Ethereum News #Peter Thiel
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 3, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 21:29
    BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase’s Deribit
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Psy Protocol Testnet Combines Internet Scale and Speed with Bitcoin-Level Security
    U.Today Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits
    Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 6:09
    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Oct 3, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 2, 2025 - 21:29
    BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase’s Deribit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all