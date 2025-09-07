Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Strategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has made an entrance into the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time.

According to the most recent data from Bloomberg Billionaire Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people based on their net worth, as of Sept. 7, 2025, Saylor sits in the 491st spot with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion and has seen year-to-date growth in his net worth.

Saylor's net worth has had a most recent increase $167 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

With this, Michael Saylor joins the ranks of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who is ranked 234th with a net worth of $12.8 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, and Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, who sits in the 40th spot with a net worth of $44.5 billion.

Strategy advances

A Bitcoin bet, which began in August 2020, has boosted Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, which has multiplied by nearly 26 times since the end of 2022.

This year, Strategy has raised over $19 billion YTD with the company raising around $6 billion across four perpetual preferred offerings. Strategy's $2.5 billion "Stretch" offering ranks among the largest crypto capital raises this year, surpassing Circle’s high-profile IPO.

Strategy has emerged as a potential S&P 500 entrant, a scenario that seemed far-fetched just a year ago. A $14 billion unrealized gain last quarter met the profitability required for index eligibility, at least in theory, under present rules. However, to the surprise of the crypto community, Strategy wasn't added to the S&P 500 index.

Strategy currently holds 636,505 BTC as of Sept. 1, 2025, acquired for nearly $46.95 billion at $73,765 per Bitcoin.