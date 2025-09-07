Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 7/09/2025 - 10:13
    Saylor's net worth has increased by $1 billion year to date
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has made an entrance into the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time.

    Advertisement

    According to the most recent data from Bloomberg Billionaire Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people based on their net worth, as of Sept. 7, 2025, Saylor sits in the 491st spot with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion and has seen year-to-date growth in his net worth.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 14:19
    Michael Saylor Names Crypto Offer That Cannot Be Refused: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Is Dying, Researcher Says
    20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

    Saylor's net worth has had a most recent increase $167 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

    Advertisement

    With this, Michael Saylor joins the ranks of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who is ranked 234th with a net worth of $12.8 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, and Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, who sits in the 40th spot with a net worth of $44.5 billion.

    Strategy advances

    A Bitcoin bet, which began in August 2020, has boosted Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, which has multiplied by nearly 26 times since the end of 2022.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 11:53
    Michael Saylor Unveils Key Numbers Behind Bitcoin Strategy
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    This year, Strategy has raised over $19 billion YTD with the company raising around $6 billion across four perpetual preferred offerings. Strategy's $2.5 billion "Stretch" offering ranks among the largest crypto capital raises this year, surpassing Circle’s high-profile IPO.

    Strategy has emerged as a potential S&P 500 entrant, a scenario that seemed far-fetched just a year ago. A $14 billion unrealized gain last quarter met the profitability required for index eligibility, at least in theory, under present rules. However, to the surprise of the crypto community, Strategy wasn't added to the S&P 500 index.

    Strategy currently holds 636,505 BTC as of Sept. 1, 2025, acquired for nearly $46.95 billion at $73,765 per Bitcoin.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 9:51
    1,289,000 XRP in 24 Hours: Great Bullish Sign for Price
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 8:38
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 10:13
    Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 9:51
    1,289,000 XRP in 24 Hours: Great Bullish Sign for Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 8:38
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all