Michael Saylor Drops 'Orange Dot Day' Teaser: Did Strategy Buy More Bitcoin Last Week?

As usual on Sundays, Michael Saylor has hinted at fresh Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. On Oct. 26, the most vocal cryptocurrency bull from the corporate side posted a chart marking Strategy’s growing stack with a teasing caption, "It’s Orange Dot Day."

Saylor’s chart highlights each purchase as an orange circle plotted against Bitcoin’s price, with the latest dots suggesting that October’s run of smaller weekly allocations is continuing.

While the size of any new Bitcoin purchases by Strategy remains undisclosed, the post signals the buying campaign for Saylor & Co. has not paused even amid fear, uncertainty and doubts currently reigning the sentiment on the market.

While the market awaits confirmation, the company’s last disclosed buys came between Oct. 13-20, when Strategy added 387 BTC. That lifted its total holdings to 640,418 BTC, acquired at an average price of $74,010.

The allocation was modest compared to September, when the firm absorbed more than 7,000 BTC in several large moves.

Strategy "doing numbers" with Bitcoin

At current prices near $114,000, Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio is valued at around $72 billion, showing a paper profit above $25 billion and a gain of more than 53% with a total cost basis to $47.4 billion since the program began in 2020.

Despite the market uncertainty, Strategy shares (MSTR) are trading above the net asset value, reflecting investor confidence in the company. With 83 separate purchase events now logged, its approach remains predictable: buy on schedule, disclose later and let Bitcoin’s trajectory carry the balance sheet.