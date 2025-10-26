AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    What's After $100,000 BTC and $4,000 Gold? Bloomberg Strategist Reveals Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 26/10/2025 - 13:30
    Bitcoin at $100,000 and gold at $4,000 sounds like headlines, but Bloomberg's Mike McGlone says they are just signals of what's next — and the surprise contender is U.S. Treasuries.
    Advertisement
    What's After $100,000 BTC and $4,000 Gold? Bloomberg Strategist Reveals Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone continues his series of analyzing the emerging tendencies in financial markets with a fresh prediction of what may come after Bitcoin at $100,000 and gold at $4,000.

    Advertisement

    According to him, these milestones do not indicate the end of the cycle but a signal that capital could rotate toward U.S. Treasury bonds after years of weakness dictated by high Fed rates and QT policy.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/26/2025 - 09:59
    Bitcoin OGs Keep Dumping Coins
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    -62% and 978,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: This Is Extremely Good Sign
    Morning Crypto Report: Why Is XRP Price Up Today? Ripple CEO and President Defy Retail Fear, Cardano at Risk of 20% Death Cross Crash
    New CFTC Chair Nominee Is XRP Supporter
    Bitcoin Core Drops Four New Security Alerts, What’s at Risk?

    Bitcoin’s ascent to six figures in 2024 was followed by gold’s run through $2,500 and up toward $4,000 per ounce. McGlone says this symmetry reflects how assets take turns driving market attention.

    Advertisement

    In his view, gold’s push to $4,000 may set the stage for bonds to recover, positioning U.S. Treasuries as the next winner while speculative trades begin to cool off.

    Article image
    Source: Mike McGlone

    His commodity breakdown underscores the same pattern. Gold’s upside case still points to $5,000, but he warns that a pullback to $3,000 cannot be ruled out if equities reverse, so it is rather a limbo situation.

    Next pivot?

    McGlone has earned himself McDoom and McGrim nicknames in the crypto circles due to his conservative views on the digital asset market, but his newest message is clear: Bitcoin’s parabolic run and gold’s surge both show stretched conditions. Prices are at peaks, not floors, and the next shift may redirect money flow into the most overlooked but stable asset — U.S. government debt.

    Bonds, after years of selling, could emerge as the main beneficiary once the speculative momentum in crypto and metals loses steam.

    #Bitcoin #Gold #Mike McGlone
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 13:07
    Mysterious Dogecoin Whale Reactivates With 15 Million DOGE Withdrawal From Binance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 12:42
    XRP Reaches Critical Recovery Point for $3
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 13:30
    What's After $100,000 BTC and $4,000 Gold? Bloomberg Strategist Reveals Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 13:07
    Mysterious Dogecoin Whale Reactivates With 15 Million DOGE Withdrawal From Binance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 12:42
    XRP Reaches Critical Recovery Point for $3
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all