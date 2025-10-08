AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Metaplanet Over Toyota? Analyst Issues Crazy Valuation Forecast on Strategy Imitator

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 12:59
    Top analyst argues that Metaplanet has right setup to emerge as most valuable Japanese company
    Advertisement
    Metaplanet Over Toyota? Analyst Issues Crazy Valuation Forecast on Strategy Imitator
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,198.07 within the last 48 hours, with many stakeholders anticipating further upticks. This development has triggered predictions of the value of the coin and institutions betting on it. A crypto analyst, Adam Livingston, believes Metaplanet could leverage Bitcoin to become the most valuable Japanese company.

    Advertisement

    Will Metaplanet’s Bitcoin leverage trump Toyota’s growth?

    Livingston predicts that in 2030, Metaplanet could soar past car manufacturing giant Toyota. He based his prediction on several key factors, which include Metaplanet achieving its target of acquiring 210,000 BTC by 2027. 

    He believes that if that goal is on track in two years, in another five years, the company could have acquired a lot more.

    The analyst maintains that with such a large volume of Bitcoin and given Bitcoin’s growth trajectory, the asset could soar to reach $1 million per coin by 2030. Livingston is not the only optimist predicting a $1 million valuation for the flagship cryptocurrency.

    The founder of 50T Funds, Dan Tapiero, has also issued a similar projection with a different timeline. According to Tapiero, once BTC gains full global acceptance, with the diversification of traditional institutions into Bitcoin as a reserve asset, the value will soar.

    Livingston also factored in the growth rate for Toyota. He assumes that if the Japanese car manufacturer continues on a growth trajectory of between 5% and 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), the company will still fall below Metaplanet in terms of overall market capitalization.

    Notably, by his projection, Metaplanet, with 210,000 BTC by 2030 and for $1,000,000 per coin, will place its market cap at $210 billion. That would be at a market premium of 1.5x, which will push its total valuation to $315 billion.                                                 

    Institutional Bitcoin demand reinforces bullish outlook

    Livingston considers his 2030 timeline a conservative projection as it assumes that Metaplanet will stop buying Bitcoin between 2027 and 2030. Since that is highly unlikely, it implies that the company could achieve this feat long before 2030.

    Realistically, he expects this to be around 2029, even though it could happen by 2028. This bullish outlook has sparked comments among members of the online community. Many have agreed with his perspective, noting that current metrics suggest it is feasible.

    Meanwhile, there has been an uptick in institutional interest in Bitcoin via the exchange-traded fund (ETF) front. BlackRock’s IBIT logged approximately $1 billion worth of inflows in just 24 hours.

    #Metaplanet
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 8, 2025 - 12:53
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 12:49
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Upcoming Financial System Shake-Up: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors
    Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad
    Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M to Meet Soaring Demand for Inflation-Proof Savings
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 12:59
    Metaplanet Over Toyota? Analyst Issues Crazy Valuation Forecast on Strategy Imitator
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 8, 2025 - 12:53
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 8
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 12:49
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Upcoming Financial System Shake-Up: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all