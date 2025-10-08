Metaplanet Over Toyota? Analyst Issues Crazy Valuation Forecast on Strategy Imitator

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,198.07 within the last 48 hours, with many stakeholders anticipating further upticks. This development has triggered predictions of the value of the coin and institutions betting on it. A crypto analyst, Adam Livingston, believes Metaplanet could leverage Bitcoin to become the most valuable Japanese company.

Will Metaplanet’s Bitcoin leverage trump Toyota’s growth?

Livingston predicts that in 2030, Metaplanet could soar past car manufacturing giant Toyota. He based his prediction on several key factors, which include Metaplanet achieving its target of acquiring 210,000 BTC by 2027.

He believes that if that goal is on track in two years, in another five years, the company could have acquired a lot more.

The analyst maintains that with such a large volume of Bitcoin and given Bitcoin’s growth trajectory, the asset could soar to reach $1 million per coin by 2030. Livingston is not the only optimist predicting a $1 million valuation for the flagship cryptocurrency.

The founder of 50T Funds, Dan Tapiero, has also issued a similar projection with a different timeline. According to Tapiero, once BTC gains full global acceptance, with the diversification of traditional institutions into Bitcoin as a reserve asset, the value will soar.

Livingston also factored in the growth rate for Toyota. He assumes that if the Japanese car manufacturer continues on a growth trajectory of between 5% and 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), the company will still fall below Metaplanet in terms of overall market capitalization.

Metaplanet will become the most valuable Japanese company in the world in ~5 years (2030) given these variables:



- 210,000 BTC reached (their 2027 goal… they could have a lot more by 2030)

- 1.5x mNAV

- $1,000,000 BTC (within power law)

Notably, by his projection, Metaplanet, with 210,000 BTC by 2030 and for $1,000,000 per coin, will place its market cap at $210 billion. That would be at a market premium of 1.5x, which will push its total valuation to $315 billion.

Institutional Bitcoin demand reinforces bullish outlook

Livingston considers his 2030 timeline a conservative projection as it assumes that Metaplanet will stop buying Bitcoin between 2027 and 2030. Since that is highly unlikely, it implies that the company could achieve this feat long before 2030.

Realistically, he expects this to be around 2029, even though it could happen by 2028. This bullish outlook has sparked comments among members of the online community. Many have agreed with his perspective, noting that current metrics suggest it is feasible.