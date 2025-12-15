‘World’s Highest IQ Holder’ Says XRP Could Hit $100 Within Five Years

YoungHoon Kim, the supposed world’s highest IQ holder, personally believes XRP could rise to $100 within 5 years. This is an extremely high target considering XRP’s current price (around $0.5–$1 historically).

Kil began posting about XRP very recently (specifically on Dec. 12). Back then, he stated that he would start buying XRP.

The sudden XRP endorsement appears to be primarily engagement bait.

Before the, his posts focused heavily on religious declarations and Bitcoin maximalism,

This 180-degree pivot from a Bitcoin advocate to an XRP uber-bull without any reasoning is certainly ridiculous.

Does he actually have the world’s highest IQ?

Many of Kim’s posts follow a formula: a bold claim + the "IQ 276 verifiable below" link.

However, very few people actually believe that he is the world’s smartest man.





the IQ score is statistically implausible. This would represents a rarity of about 1 in 10^29 people

His endorsements come from organizations like the World Memory Championships, World Mind Sports Council, GIGA Society Professional, and others. Many of these are either founded by or closely tied to individuals associated with his claims.

A detailed VICE article interviewed multiple high-IQ society leaders, who unanimously rejected the claim's validity.

“Based on my personal view, you just used only a quarter, perhaps even less, of your IQ,” an Bitcoin maximalist quipped on the X social media network after reading Kim’s XRP price prediction.