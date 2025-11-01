Meme Coin Apathy: DOGE Underperforming, PENGU, SPX in Red

Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency market is stagnant today, top-tier meme cryptocurrencies show even poorer dynamics. In the top 200, Dogecoin (DOGE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX) are the worst performers. Meanwhile, meme coins associated with artificial intelligence projects look more optimistic.

Top meme cryptos DOGE, PENGU, SPX under pressure

Dogecoin (DOGE), the first and largest meme cryptocurrency globally, is only up by 0.6% today. Stagnating at $0.1871, Dogecoin (DOGE) is underperforming compared to the market benchmark of 1%. Dogecoin's (DOGE) market cap sits at $27.4 billion.

Image by CoinGecko

MemeCore (M), a novel meme cryptocurrency in the top 50, is down by 0.1% overnight. MemeCore's (M) price plunged below $0.46 on major spot exchanges.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), a meme coin associated with the eponymous top-tier NFT collection, left the top 100 of cryptocurrencies by market cap after a 2.9% overnight drop.

Advertisement

SPX6900, the largest "Murad's meme coin," is down by 3.3% in 24 hours. Expanding its weekly losses over 13%, SPX's price plunged below $0.866.

The aggregated capitalization of the meme coin cryptocurrency sphere added 2.2% in 24 hours and exceeded $61.4 billion, as per CoinGecko data.

AI meme coins lead the charge in segment

At the same time, some categories within the meme coin scene are doing well today. AI meme coins like ai16z (AI16Z), aixbt (AIXBT), OKZOO (AIOT) are all delivering substantial gains.

For instance, ai16z is up by 21% overnight. With this spike, AI16Z's price exceeded $0.1 for the first time in over three weeks.

OKZOO (AIOT) reached the $0.6 price on Gate, MEXC and PancakeSwap after a 30% overnight rally.

Amid large-caps, XRP and Solana (SOL) cryptocurrencies are in the red today, while Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto behemoths see 0.4-0.5% gains.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price sits at $110,200 as of press time.