AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Meme Coin Apathy: DOGE Underperforming, PENGU, SPX in Red

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 1/11/2025 - 15:25
    The largest meme coins are demonstrating worse dynamics compared to their competitors today amid the anemic market.
    Advertisement
    Meme Coin Apathy: DOGE Underperforming, PENGU, SPX in Red
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As the cryptocurrency market is stagnant today, top-tier meme cryptocurrencies show even poorer dynamics. In the top 200, Dogecoin (DOGE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX) are the worst performers. Meanwhile, meme coins associated with artificial intelligence projects look more optimistic.

    Top meme cryptos DOGE, PENGU, SPX under pressure

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the first and largest meme cryptocurrency globally, is only up by 0.6% today. Stagnating at $0.1871, Dogecoin (DOGE) is underperforming compared to the market benchmark of 1%. Dogecoin's (DOGE) market cap sits at $27.4 billion.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    MemeCore (M), a novel meme cryptocurrency in the top 50, is down by 0.1% overnight. MemeCore's (M) price plunged below $0.46 on major spot exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CTO Set to Reveal Treasury Insights at Key Event
    Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rebound in November?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition? Ethereum (ETH) Bounce Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Before $110,000
    Major Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash, Cardano (ADA) Confirms Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

    Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), a meme coin associated with the eponymous top-tier NFT collection, left the top 100 of cryptocurrencies by market cap after a 2.9% overnight drop.

    Advertisement

    SPX6900, the largest "Murad's meme coin," is down by 3.3% in 24 hours. Expanding its weekly losses over 13%, SPX's price plunged below $0.866.

    The aggregated capitalization of the meme coin cryptocurrency sphere added 2.2% in 24 hours and exceeded $61.4 billion, as per CoinGecko data.

    AI meme coins lead the charge in segment

    At the same time, some categories within the meme coin scene are doing well today. AI meme coins like ai16z (AI16Z), aixbt (AIXBT), OKZOO (AIOT) are all delivering substantial gains.

    For instance, ai16z is up by 21% overnight. With this spike, AI16Z's price exceeded $0.1 for the first time in over three weeks.

    OKZOO (AIOT) reached the $0.6 price on Gate, MEXC and PancakeSwap after a 30% overnight rally.

    Amid large-caps, XRP and Solana (SOL) cryptocurrencies are in the red today, while Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto behemoths see 0.4-0.5% gains.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) price sits at $110,200 as of press time.

    #Dogecoin News #Pudgy Penguins #AI #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 16:15
    XRP Ledger Transforming Institutional Finance, Ex Central Banker Explains
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 16:00
    'Something Magical': Cardano Founder Hails Treasury Secretary's Bitcoin Tweet
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    ARCS 2.0: Pioneering Data Sovereignty Through Real-World Utility and Cultural Heritage
    The Most Anticipated BNB Launch of 2025: $BALZ Brings the Meme Migration Home
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 16:15
    XRP Ledger Transforming Institutional Finance, Ex Central Banker Explains
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 16:00
    'Something Magical': Cardano Founder Hails Treasury Secretary's Bitcoin Tweet
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 1, 2025 - 15:53
    Zcash Breakout Fueling Bitcoin's Liquidity Drain: Negative Correlation at Play?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all