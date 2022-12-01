MATIC's Unusual Price Spike Puts It at Top of Crypto Market

Thu, 12/01/2022 - 10:42
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bright beginning of last month could lead to strong rally in December
MATIC's Unusual Price Spike Puts It at Top of Crypto Market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

MATIC keeps on surprising investors with its explosive price performance. Once again, the token got to the top of the cryptocurrency market, and the whole variety of on-chain and market indicators suggests it will remain there.

As IntoTheBlock's data suggests, two out of the seven on-chain indicators for Polygon are flashing green, while only one of those seven is in the bearish zone. The aforementioned bullish indicators are the In The Money indicator and Bid-Ask Volume Imbalance.

Matic Chart
Source: TradingView

The In The Money indicator tracks the profitability of an asset and enters the green zone as soon as the percentage of users in profit on the network increases. As assets become more profitable, their position on the market becomes more attractive.

The Bid-Ask Volume Imbalance, tilted toward buying orders, is also a sign of an elevated demand for MATIC. The previous price performance of the token attracted numerous speculative traders.

Wild ride

Almost every MATIC holder has most likely endured one of the most nerve-racking experiences in their life this November, as the token started off the month with a strong 45% rally and then rapidly fell down to pre-pump levels in a matter of days, causing massive losses for those who grabbed tokens at the local top.

Related
Polygon NFT Sales up 191%, Here's How MATIC Price Reacted

Only one day after reaching the bottom, MATIC swung up by 37% and reached the $1.1 price level. Unfortunately, the reversal was not long in coming and happened right away. Over the next three days, Polygon's token lost more than 20% of its value and entered consolidation.

At press time, MATIC is trading at the $0.9 price level with a solid 10% price increase in the last 24 hours.

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
12/01/2022 - 11:36
Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple: US Lawyer Thinks "One Big Ruling" Might Come Soon in Lawsuit
12/01/2022 - 10:08
Ripple: US Lawyer Thinks "One Big Ruling" Might Come Soon in Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image "Hell of a Number" of SHIB Tokens Burned in November: Details
12/01/2022 - 09:58
"Hell of a Number" of SHIB Tokens Burned in November: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan