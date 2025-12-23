Advertisement
    Bitget Boasts $3 Billion Bitcoin Reserve Amid Insane 114% Surge

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 18:22
    Bitget’s Bitcoin holdings have increased significantly over the past year, hitting a massive 34,055 BTC worth over $3 billion.
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has seen impressive growth across its ecosystem. However, its Bitcoin reserve saw one of the most noticeable changes, as it has soared massively by 114% over the last year.

    While the year might have seen the market go through multiple periods of deep correction, the broad crypto market, especially Bitcoin, has continued to see wider adoption, as engagement across all supported crypto exchanges continues to increase.

    Bitget now holds 34,055 BTC

    On Tuesday, December 23, on-chain monitoring firm Lookonchain provided data revealing that Bitget’s Bitcoin holdings have surged significantly over the past year.

    According to the data, the Bitcoin reserve of Bitget has reached a massive 34,055 BTC, worth over $3 billion, as the exchange has recorded a massive 114% year-over-year increase in its Bitcoin holdings.

    Although increases in the Bitcoin reserve of an exchange are often interpreted as a sign of increased selling pressure, which could halt the asset’s potential rally, long-term increases like this are often interpreted as bullish for the concerned asset, as they highlight notable increases in adoption and renewed market optimism.

    According to the chart showcased by the analyst, Bitget’s reserve growth has accelerated notably since early 2025, suggesting increased inflows to the exchange during periods of heightened trading activity and volatility.

    While the exchange has continued to see broad expansion, the sharp increase in its Bitcoin reserve also reflects Bitget’s expanding user base and deeper liquidity across its Bitcoin markets.

    Bitcoin suspends rally

    Although Bitcoin has retained its leadership across the cryptocurrency market and has become one of the major measures of growth for exchanges, its price performance since the beginning of the last quarter of 2025 has continued to raise concerns.

    Despite showing signs of resurgence as the broad crypto market began to see notable increases in the prices of crypto assets over the past days, the market has returned to the red territory today.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This has seen Bitcoin slide as low as $86,606 today, showing a decline of 2.02% over the last 24 hours. According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $87,402 as of writing time.

    #Bitcoin #Bitget #Bitcoin Price Prediction
